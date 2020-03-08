Mohammed Al-Mowkley has been the head of the National Water Co. (NWC) since March 2017.

Al-Mowkley is one of the leading figures in business management, operations, project and investment management in the Kingdom, with more than 22 years of experience.

He worked at Obeikan Investment Group for 12 years, from 2005 to 2016, in paper, printing, and packaging of consumer goods. He was general manager of paper industries, and then executive vice president, until he was appointed CEO of the company in 2015.

Before joining Obeikan, he was an operations manager at Kemya, a joint venture between ExxonMobil and SABIC, located in the Eastern Province.

He has also been the deputy minister for water services at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture since December 2016.

Al-Mowkley holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah, and an executive certificate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

Recently, Al-Mowkley inspected the functioning of a number of projects in Qassim and its governorates. He held a meeting with specialists at the NWC and the General Directorate of Water Services in Qassim, where he discussed work in the water and sanitation projects that are currently being implemented.

He also examined a number of technical regulations and operational plans executed in the area. During his visit to Qassim, he met with a number of customers to listen to their demands, and directed officials to present the best services to respond to their suggestions and requests.

Last year, the NWC invited citizens to interact with the National Program for Water Conservation (Qatrah), a National Transformation Program initiative in the water distribution sector, on the preservation of water as a non-renewable national resource in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.