Virus outbreak hits weakened Italian economy where it hurts

With the coronavirus emergency deepening in Europe, Italy risks falling back into recession as tourists are spooked from visiting its cultural treasures. (AP)
Even before the virus arrived in Italy, luxury fashion officials projected a 2 percent first-half contraction. (AP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

  • Entire towns are quarantined in the north, the heart of Italy’s financial industry
  • Italian tourism officials are projecting 32 million fewer foreign visitors and a loss of €7.4 billion ($8.1 billion) in the second quarter alone
AP

MILAN: The focal point of the coronavirus emergency in Europe, Italy, is also the region’s weakest economy and is taking an almighty hit as foreigners stop visiting its cultural treasures or buying its prized artisanal products, from fashion to food to design.

Europe’s third-largest economy has long been among the slowest growing in the region and is the one that is tallying the largest number of virus infections outside Asia.

Entire towns are quarantined in the north, the heart of Italy’s manufacturing and financial industries. Airlines have cut back on flights to the country, meaning millions fewer travelers are expected — causing billions in losses for hotels, restaurants, tourist sites and many others.

The turmoil is expected to push Italy back into recession and weigh more broadly on the European economy, with trade-focused countries like Germany, France and Britain also struggling with the global disruption to supply chains and travel.

“I am getting cancelations through June,” said Stefania Stea, who has two hotels in Venice, where the Carnival cancelation emptied the city in a single afternoon and sent occupation rates plunging to an unheard of 1 percent-2 percent.

Stea, who is vice president of the Venice hoteliers association, is tallying cancelations worth €7,000-€10,000 ($7,700-$11,000) a day for her 39 rooms — all currently empty.

“The only reservations I am getting are for Christmas or New Year’s Eve, with people hoping for a deal.”

Italy’s economy is forecast to shrink this quarter, with Bocconi University economist Francesco Daveri predicting a 0.3 percent. That would match a surprise shrinkage in the last quarter of 2019 and would put the country in a technical recession.

The country has already shed 4 percent of GDP in back-to-back recessions in the first two decades of the century, and recovery has been stalled for the last two years.

Banks are still trying to burn off a pile of bad loans left over from the financial crisis a decade ago and the government’s public debt load — the highest in Europe after Greece — limits the country’s ability to significantly ramp up spending to help the economy if needed.

The tourism and luxury industries were the first, but not last, to sound the alarm.

Tourism officials are projecting 32 million fewer foreign visitors and a loss of €7.4 billion ($8.1 billion) in the second quarter alone, before the arrival of the make-or-break summer travel season. Foreign airlines are canceling flights to Milan, Italy’s financial and fashion capital, and to Venice, a top destination.

The tourism industry decries what it describes as confusing and hyperbolic media coverage of the virus outbreak, creating more concern among Italians, travelers and business partners than perhaps warranted.

“Unfortunately, we are paying the price of a media communication that has been much more lethal than the virus,’’ said Luca Patane, the president of tourism association Confturismo-Confcommercio.

Even before the virus arrived in Italy, luxury fashion officials projected a 2 percent first half contraction. That was based solely on weaker spending by Chinese consumers, who are the biggest luxury buyers in the world accounting for 35 percent of global sales.

Now the virus, which began in China, is discouraging well-heeled shopping tourists to Milan’s Monte Napoleone district and Rome’s via Condotti, while spreading to the US and European neighbors, key export markets.

“It is starting to impact Japan and Korea, and most probably will impact Europe and other countries as the virus spreads. We hope it will not spread too fast,’’ said Federica Levato, partner at consultancy group Bain.

Bain is, for now, maintaining its forecast for 3 percent to 5 percent year-on-year growth in global luxury goods sales through 2025. Levato noted that in the 2003 SARS epidemic, spending rebounded “as soon as the crisis passed.’’

How deeply the virus will hit the rest of the Italian economy remains to be seen.

Authorities are trying to help with a €7.5 billion ($8.3 billion) plan approved this week, including short-term unemployment schemes to help small businesses. The European Central Bank could trim its interest rates when it meets next week, but they are already near or below zero, and the disruption to business is unlikely to be helped much by cheaper credit.

Making things more complicated is a lack of knowledge about the virus’s true risks and whether it is spread, for example, through exported goods.

Industry groups and policymakers have signaled incidents of importers of Italian goods in other EU countries seeking additional certification that the goods are virus-free.

The Coldiretti agricultural lobby on Wednesday said that “unjustified documentation” had been requested from importers of aged cheese in Greece, lettuce sent to Poland and fruit to Kuwait, while shipments of Italian-grown apples are blocked at the border with Ukraine.

Coldiretti also said its producers had reported “numerous cancelations without good reasons that struck an entire range of ‘Made in Italy’ foodstuffs, from wine to cured meats.’’

The coronavirus emergency is damaging Italy’s image abroad, Coldiretti said, putting at risk a sector worth €538 billion ($590 billion), from farm producers to grocery shelves to restaurants.

In a bid to limit damage, agricultural association Confagricoltura met this week with government officials from countries including Britain, France, Germany, Hungary and the Netherlands.

And it is not only food products that have fallen under suspicion. The head of a steel making company said a customer in Germany had requested that wooden shipping containers be sanitized.

The apparently ad hoc requests are out of line with prevailing medical advice.

The World Health Organization has emphasized that the virus is spreading person to person “and nothing indicates that other routes of transmission, such as via parcel or cargo freight, are contributing to onward spread in any way.” It added that there is no evidence to suggest food products pose a risk.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio this week protested against what he called indiscriminate limits on Italian exports.

“It is not acceptable to block Italian goods or ask for a certificate of guarantee beyond what exists in commercial agreements,’’ Di Maio said Tuesday. ”Merchandise does not have anything to do with the virus.’’

High time to unlock women’s value in business

Updated 08 March 2020
Rania Nashar

High time to unlock women’s value in business

  • Studies point to strong correlation between female employment ratios and GDP growth
  • Employment conditions and cultures often discourage women to remain in the workforce
Updated 08 March 2020
Rania Nashar

RIYADH: Women in business is a global issue with important socio-economic  implications that needs action on priority.

It entails specific issues including glass ceilings at the workplace, the challenges and obstacles in entrepreneurial pursuit, low participation of women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) careers and across different industries.

Studies indicate that there is a strong correlation between female employment ratios and GDP growth, with improved business outcomes (including productivity, profitability and innovation) where there is representation of women in the workplace.

Barriers to employment that hinder women entering the workforce increase unemployment and poverty rates, and can have an adverse effect on economic output and growth.

Research from the OECD estimates that the gender gap costs the economy some 15 percent of GDP. The unequal and unfair pay is one of the most pressing and discouraging disparities.

According to an Accenture study, worldwide, women continue to earn 63 percent less than men do.

From a socio-economic perspective, the unfair and unequal pay deepens already entrenched social inequality, which, if left unaddressed, could further impact consumer and business development.

Women are less present in jobs of the future. Global Gender Gap Report 2020 from the World Economic Forum, points to a major underrepresentation of women in classic STEM fields, with less than 20 percent of roles in cloud, engineering, data and AI occupied by women.

Employment conditions and cultures often discourage women to remain in work, with many leaving the workforce to fulfil care responsibilities. This diminishes the pool of valuable talent and skills from which employers need to draw.

For example, Accenture estimates that women carry out 76.2 percent of all unpaid care work hours performed globally (more than three times more than men), with women’s unpaid work valued at up to 39 percent of global GDP.

A culture of diversity and equality is a powerful multiplier of innovation and growth. According to ILO, three in four businesses say gender diversity initiatives deliver profit increases of 5-20 percent, leaving value on the table in less diverse organizations.

Female representation in top roles continues to make slow progress.

The proportion of women in senior management globally has changed by only around eight percent, from approximately 21 percent in 2012 to 29 percent in 2019, and still falls short of the 30 percent, tipping point, expected to begin achieving gender parity. In 2019, there were just 33 female CEOs in the Fortune 500 list.

Fewer women in leadership positions deprive organizations of talented brainpower and new ideas that come from diversification in leadership.

Research from Accenture shows that in equal, empowering work environments, not only women are four times more likely to advance, but men benefit and rise faster too.

A BCG analysis estimates that if women and men around the world participated equally as entrepreneurs, global GDP could ultimately rise by approximately 3 percent to 6 percent, boosting the global economy by $2.5 trillion to $5 trillion.

While the conditions for women in business have been improving in the last couple of decades, more and quicker reforms and actions are required by governments and businesses to unlock the full value.

Barriers to women’s employment and advancements into leadership positions must be eliminated, while increasing support through work-life transitions.

This would include measures that help build essential skills (such as digital and STEM) for jobs of the future and promote cultures that enable them to grow their careers.

Particularly governments must not miss the opportunity to build the pipeline of young girls which is still a key issue in most countries.

Legal frameworks need to be strengthened and broadened to include financial inclusion, social inclusion, educational inclusion, and cultural inclusion.

In addition to harassment or discrimination must include acts of bullying and domestic abuse which are significant impediments for women to unlock their full potential.

Equity and fairness in pay can be achieved by improving the application of the equal pay principle, combating segregation in occupations and sectors, monitoring initiatives to combat vertical segregation, breaking stereotypes, and increasing transparency about the pay gap.

Increasing women-owned businesses requires special fiscal and non-fiscal policy measures. Large companies could look to expand their business relations with women-owned enterprises, including small businesses and women entrepreneurs.

Both governments and businesses must unlock the advancement and full leadership potential of women by driving reforms, fostering an inclusive environment and encouraging new ways of working including flexible working.

 

Rania Nashar is chair of Women in Business Action Council, B20 Saudi Arabia, and CEO, Samba Financial Group

