  IranAir stops all flights to Europe

IranAir stops all flights to Europe

IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The statement said restrictions on Iranian flights to Europe have been placed for unclear reasons
  • Iran is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, with 5,823 infections and 145 deaths
DUBAI: IranAir has stopped all flights to European destinations, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the Civil Aviation Organization.
“With attention to the restrictions that have been placed on (IranAir) flights by Europe for unclear reasons all IranAir flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice,” IRNA reported, citing the statement.
Iran is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak, with 5,823 infections and 145 deaths, one of the highest rates of fatality from the illness outside of China, where the virus originated.

Lebanon debt restructuring talks expected in about two weeks: source

Updated 08 March 2020
Reuters

Lebanon debt restructuring talks expected in about two weeks: source

Updated 08 March 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Formal debt restructuring talks between Lebanon and its bond holders are expected to begin in about two weeks, a source familiar with matter said on Sunday, after the heavily indebted state declared it could not meet its debt repayments.
Lebanon announced on Saturday it could not meet its debt payments, which include a Eurobond of $1.2 billion maturing on Monday, setting the state on course for a sovereign default as it grapples with a major financial crisis.

Topics: Lebanon

