Mideast markets drop on oil, virus fears

Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais. (REUTERS)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

  • Kuwait’s index dived 10 percent, its second biggest-ever single day loss
DUBAI: Stock markets in the Middle East fell sharply on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia’s index hitting a more than three-year low, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) pact with Russia to curb oil output fell apart on Friday.
A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the outbreak of coronavirus and OPEC responded by removing all limits on its own production.
The collapse of the deal sent Brent futures tumbling 9.4 percent, the biggest daily percentage fall since December 2008, to settle at $45.27 a barrel.
Saudi Arabia’s index closed down 8.32 percent at its lowest since November 2017, with most of its constituents trading in the red.

Saudi Aramco tumbled 9.1 percent, its sharpest percentage fall in a day, to SR30 ($8). The stock traded below its initial public offering price of SR32 riyals for the first time. Al-Rajhi Bank and the country’s largest lender National Commercial Bank fell 7.1 percent and 10 percent respectively.
Saudi Arabia, which slashed its official selling price (OSP) for crude for April, plans to raise its oil production above 10 million barrels per day next month, sources told Reuters.
Kuwait’s index dived 10 percent, its second biggest-ever single day loss. The Dubai index dropped 7.9 percent, its sharpest intra-day fall since October 2008.
Abu Dhabi’s index closed down 5.4 percent, its biggest intra-day percentage loss in more than five years. Market heavyweight First Abu Dhabi Bank plunged 6.7 percent.
The Qatari index shed 2.9 percent as the Gulf’s largest lender, Qatar National Bank, and Industries Qatar decreased 4.7 percent and 3.6 percent respectively.
Egypt’s blue-chip index was down 4 percent, with most of its constituents closing in the red. Market heavyweight Commercial International Bank Egypt
fell 4.7 percent.

Tunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast, seeks new IMF deal

The North African country needs to borrow about $3 billion internationally in 2020 to meet spending commitments. Tunisia now expects growth of just 1 percent this year. (Reuters/File)
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast, seeks new IMF deal

  • Tunis struck a deal with the fund in December 2016 for $2.8 billion package
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia will seek a new loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its prime minister said on Sunday, after slashing the country’s economic growth forecast for this year due in part to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on tourism.

Elyess Fakhfakh told the local Magreb newspaper the government now expected growth of just 1 percent this year, compared with the 2.7 percent envisaged in the 2020 budget, with the coronavirus crisis responsible for a hit of half a percentage point.
Tunisia struck a deal with the IMF in December 2016 for a $2.8 billion loan package to overhaul its sclerotic economy, including steps to cut chronic deficits and trim bloated public services.
The IMF disbursed a $247 million loan tranche from that deal in June last year. But since then, negotiations on a sixth installment have stalled due to a political crisis following the October election. The current IMF deal ends in April.
Fakhfakh did not give details about his hopes for a new deal. “We have no other choice,” he told the newspaper.
Tunisia’s economy has struggled in the nine years since the ouster of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali, who died in exile in September last year.

Unemployment is more than 15 percent, and as high as 30 percent in some cities, while inflation is high, and successive governments have struggled to rein in fiscal deficits and control public debt.
Fakhfakh, who took office two weeks ago, did not give details about the cut to the growth forecast, but analysts have warned the global coronavirus crisis would hit the vital tourism sector, while the agricultural sector is struggling with a severe shortage of rain.
Tourism accounts for about 8 percent of Tunisia’s gross domestic product (GDP) and is a key source of foreign currency, with around 9 million tourists visiting the country last year.
Fakhfakh said he was seeking to obtain the sixth installment of the current IMF loan deal to help the country secure other external financing and issue bonds.
The North African country needs to borrow about $3 billion internationally in 2020 to meet spending commitments.
“If the IMF delegation does not visit Tunisia until March 20, we will lose a lot,” Fakhfakh said.

