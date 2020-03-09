LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, is drawing crowds to its annual food festival, “World Food,” which is currently underway across all its stores in Saudi Arabia.
The festival was inaugurated in the central region by Mansour Al-Shathri, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry; in the Eastern Province by Waleed Yousef Al-Dossary, labor office inspector; and in the western region by Mazin Khalid Kutbi, assistant secretary-general at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The two-week festival, which runs until March 10, features live cooking competitions, cooking demos by celebrity chefs, in-store offers and a chance for customers to win 1,500 free shopping trolleys during the promotion period.
Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, said: “We have been organizing this festival for over 10 years now, but this is the biggest by far. This year, we have received extensive support from different embassies, trade promotion councils, various community organizations, the hotel and tourism sector, celebrity chefs, and social media influencers. Our goal is to make shopping more experiential and engaging for our diverse customers and this food festival has helped us organize targeted events and competitions.”
World Food 2020 is divided into many themes, such as “Akla Arabia” featuring Arabic delights, Olives & Salads, Organic Fest, Pagkaing Pinoy for Filipino classics, desserts, barbecue treats, and much more targeting different nationalities and communities.
Alongside the food themes, a host of different cooking competitions are being held targeting different segments of the community. These include: A competition for local productive families; Bake Challenge, a search for the best-tasting and beautifully designed pastries; Cook with Mom, a cooking competition with the little ones; and a competition exclusively for men.
Cuisines, contests & celebrity chefs at LuLu festival
https://arab.news/nm3pw
Cuisines, contests & celebrity chefs at LuLu festival
LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, is drawing crowds to its annual food festival, “World Food,” which is currently underway across all its stores in Saudi Arabia.