Cuisines, contests & celebrity chefs at LuLu festival

LuLu’s ‘World Food 2020’ festival was inaugurated in the central region by Mansour Al-Shathri, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce. The festival runs until March 10 across LuLu hypermarkets in KSA.
LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, is drawing crowds to its annual food festival, “World Food,” which is currently underway across all its stores in Saudi Arabia.
The festival was inaugurated in the central region by Mansour Al-Shathri, vice chairman of the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry; in the Eastern Province by Waleed Yousef Al-Dossary, labor office inspector; and in the western region by Mazin Khalid Kutbi, assistant secretary-general at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The two-week festival, which runs until March 10, features live cooking competitions, cooking demos by celebrity chefs, in-store offers and a chance for customers to win 1,500 free shopping trolleys during the promotion period.
Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Saudi Hypermarkets, said: “We have been organizing this festival for over 10 years now, but this is the biggest by far. This year, we have received extensive support from different embassies, trade promotion councils, various community organizations, the hotel and tourism sector, celebrity chefs, and social media influencers. Our goal is to make shopping more experiential and engaging for our diverse customers and this food festival has helped us organize targeted events and competitions.”
World Food 2020 is divided into many themes, such as “Akla Arabia” featuring Arabic delights, Olives & Salads, Organic Fest, Pagkaing Pinoy for Filipino classics, desserts, barbecue treats, and much more targeting different nationalities and communities.
Alongside the food themes, a host of different cooking competitions are being held targeting different segments of the community. These include: A competition for local productive families; Bake Challenge, a search for the best-tasting and beautifully designed pastries; Cook with Mom, a cooking competition with the little ones; and a competition exclusively for men.

Lubna Olayan joins global trade leaders in Riyadh

Lubna Olayan, SABB chair, gave the keynote speech at the forum.
Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Lubna Olayan joins global trade leaders in Riyadh

Updated 3 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh hosted a global conference on Feb. 25 when the Asia House Middle East Trade Dialogue convened in the city. The dialogue looked ahead to the Kingdom’s key priorities for 2020, with sustainability, renewable energies and the role of women in the economy on the agenda. Wider developments and key trends in world trade were also explored by leading business and policy figures.
Lubna Olayan, chair, Saudi British Bank (SABB), gave the keynote speech at the forum, organized by Asia House — a London-based center of expertise on trade and investment in Asia and sponsored by SABB.
Other speakers included Simon Penney, UK trade commissioner to the Middle East; David Dew, managing director, SABB; and Victor Gao, vice president, Center for China and Globalization.
Lord Green, chairman of Asia House and former UK trade minister, said: “The Middle East remains an extremely important region for global trade, especially as the Gulf broadens its relationships with Asian markets. Just last year, more than 1,000 international companies set up new operations in Saudi Arabia, highlighting business interest in the Kingdom.
“With Saudi Arabia hosting the G20 this year, we believe it is an important time to bring our trade dialogue to Riyadh to explore the economic shifts taking place in the region and beyond. We are particularly honored to have Lubna Olayan share her unique insights with our audience of senior business and investment figures.”  

Our shared desire to fast-track the digitization of trade through continuous innovation, led to SABB being the first bank in Saudi Arabia to complete a blockchain-based trade transaction, a milestone of which we are especially proud.

Lubna Olayan Chair of SABB

Olayan said: “Trade has historically always been important to the development of the Kingdom, and that is equally true today as the Far East and the Middle East are once again becoming increasingly connected and we begin a year in which Saudi Arabia leads the G20, with deliberations around trade and investment being a major focus of the B20. 
“Through our partnership with HSBC, we are well positioned to support the growing trade volumes with Asia, and we see significant opportunities for collaboration with initiatives such as China’s Belt and Road and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Our shared desire to fast-track the digitization of trade through continuous innovation, led to SABB being the first bank in Saudi Arabia to complete a blockchain-based trade transaction, a milestone of which we are especially proud.”
The conference featured discussions on the key issues shaping both regional and global trade, such as women leaders and sustainability and the rise of clean energy.

