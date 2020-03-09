You are here

Curry-less Warriors rally to beat 76ers 118-114

Golden State Warriors forward Eric Paschall, left, shoots the ball over Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott (1) during a game in San Francisco. (USA TODAY Sports)
SAN FRANCISCO: Eric Paschall scored 23 points, including a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-114 on Saturday night to snap a 10-game home losing streak.
Playing once again without Stephen Curry, the Warriors trailed most of the game and were down by eight entering the fourth quarter.
Curry, who returned from a 58-game absence to play Thursday night, was diagnosed with the flu and was held out. The Warriors termed it a seasonal flu and said that Curry has begun treatment. The team also said that Curry is not at specific risk for COVID-19 or coronavirus.
“I know his young son was sick for a couple days so probably got it from his son,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “Our doctors checked him out and it is the basic flu.”
Philadelphia was missing stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while Golden State also was without Draymond Green.
Damion Lee’s three-point play put Golden State ahead 113-111. Tobias Harris answered with a go-ahead 3-pointer, but was called for a three-second violation on Philadelphia’s next possession following Lee’s missed 3-pointer.
After Paschall made his two free throws, the Sixers missed three consecutive shots, including a 32-foot jumper by Shake Milton. Mychal Mulder then made two free throws and Philadelphia got the ball back, but Furkan Korkmaz stepped out-of-bounds.
“It took until the fourth quarter to really get much traction defensively,” Kerr said. “Philadelphia did a good job beating us inside for the first three quarters … but our guys hung in there and kept the game close. And then fourth quarter really turned up the defense and we got a lot of great individual performances, too.”
Lee finished with 24 points and six rebounds to help the Warriors avoid being swept by the Sixers in the season series. Marquese Chriss added 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
Golden State won at Chase Center for the first time since Jan. 18.
“We were just making the right play for each other,” Chriss said. “We were playing unselfish, we were cutting without the ball.”
Harris scored 24 points and Al Horford had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. The Sixers fell a half-game behind the Indiana Pacers for fifth place in the East.
“The closeout period, the fourth quarter, defensively we were poor,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said.
“When you look at bottom-line stuff, giving up almost 60 points in the paint, it’s tough to win (in) any situation if you’re giving up that many points in the paint and at the rim.”

Man Utd complete derby double to edge Liverpool closer to title

Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero scores a goal which was canceled for an offside position during a football match in Manchester on Sunday. (AFP)
  • Liverpool just a maximum of two wins away from claiming a first league title in 30 years
MANCHESTER, UK: Manchester United completed a first Premier League double over Manchester City for 10 years as Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay punished two errors from visiting goalkeeper Ederson for a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Victory keeps United hot on the heels of Chelsea for a top-four finish in the Premier League just three points behind the Blues in fifth place, which could be good enough for Champions League football next season.
Outgoing English champions City are banned from European football for the next two years pending an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and on this display seem to already be concentrating on completing a treble of cup competitions this season.
A seventh league defeat of the campaign for City means Liverpool are now just a maximum of two wins away from claiming a first league title in 30 years.
City dominated possession early on, but lacked their normal potency without the injured Kevin De Bruyne as United created the better chances on the counterattack.
The January signing of Bruno Fernandes has been key to United’s 10-game unbeaten run and the Portuguese’s first impact in the game put Daniel James through, but the Welshman fired too close to Ederson.
Martial also allowed the Brazilian to make a comfortable save with a clear sight of goal after outmuscling Fernandinho.
City’s defensive deficiencies have allowed Liverpool to streak 25 points clear. But it was an uncharacteristic error from Ederson that gifted United the lead.
Fernandes was the creator again with a scooped free kick to pick out the Frenchman and his shot squeezed under Ederson’s right hand and crept in at the near post.
Confidence was now flowing through United as Fernandes headed wide at the end of an excellent team move before Fred was controversially booked for diving when he appeared to have been taken down inside the area by Nicolas Otamendi.
United fans were frustrated VAR did not intervene on that occasion and when it did early in the second half, City were nearly the beneficiaries.
Sergio Aguero was flagged offside long before he fired past David de Gea, but the Argentine was only fractionally off when the move was reviewed.
Moments later Ederson escaped gifting another goal as a routine backpass rolled under his foot and the former Benfica stopper needed to produce a last-ditch tackle on Martial to deny United breathing space.
City then slowly started to up the pressure. Phil Foden’s long-range  drive forced  De Gea into a fingertip save.
Raheem Sterling then could not stretch to get a good connection on Riyad Mahrez’s cross and De Gea got down well to deny Gabriel Jesus.
However, where United may have buckled earlier in the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men held firm to record a third win in four meetings with City this season.
McTominay sealed the three points deep into stoppage time when he strode onto a wayward throw by Ederson to steer the ball into an unguarded net.

