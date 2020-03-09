You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus scare: Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February

Coronavirus scare: Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February

Apple’s branded stores in China were shut for at least two weeks in February as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2p8z9

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Coronavirus scare: Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February

  • Residents asked to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a major gift-giving holiday
  • Apple’s branded stores in China were shut for at least two weeks in February
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Apple sold fewer than half a million smartphones in China in February, government data showed on Monday, as the coronavirus outbreak halved demand for all such devices.
China placed curbs on travel and asked residents to avoid public places in late January, just ahead of the Lunar New Year festival, a major gift-giving holiday. Those restrictions stayed largely in place through most of February.
In total, mobile phone brands shipped a total of 6.34 million devices in February, down 54.7 percent from 14 million in the same month last year, data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology showed (CAICT).
It was also the lowest level for February since at least 2012, when CAICT started publishing data.
Android brands, which include devices made by Huawei Technologies and Xiaomi, accounted for most of the drop, as they collectively saw shipments decline from 12.72 million units in February 2019 to 5.85 million, the data showed.
Shipments of Apple devices slumped to 494,000, from 1.27 million in February 2019. In January, its shipments had held steady at just over 2 million.
Research firms IDC and Canalys previously forecast that overall smartphone shipments would drop by about 40 percent in the first quarter as the virus outbreak hit demand and brought supply-chain problems.
Apple’s branded stores in China were shut for at least two weeks in February as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted.
The company’s chief executive, Tim Cook, wrote a letter to investors that month warning it would not meet its initial revenue guidance for the current quarter due to demand issues.

Topics: Apple China China Coronavirus smartphone retail

Related

Business & Economy
No crowds as Apple’s iPhone 11 hits stores in China
Business & Economy
Apple phones still sold in China despite ban

Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

Updated 09 March 2020
Reuters

Middle East travel and tourism fair in Dubai postponed over coronavirus

  • The ATM was due to take place in Dubai in April
  • The ATM attracts thousands of people from around the globe
Updated 09 March 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: A regional travel and tourism exhibition in Dubai in April has been postponed to late June due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Monday.
Arabian Travel Market, one of the Middle East’s biggest travel fairs, will now take place from June 28 to July 1 instead of April 19 to 22, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The announcement has been made at the earliest opportunity to give as much notice as possible to all stakeholders enabling them to make the necessary arrangements to reschedule their plans, and ensure even stronger attendance in June.”
The outgoing president of the airline Emirates, Tim Clark, was due to give one of his last interviews at the event before stepping down in June. The United Arab Emirates has reported 45 coronavirus cases, which has led to major events across the country being canceled or postponed.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 Arabian Travel Market UAE business

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus: Airport passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific to post first-quarter decline

Latest updates

Coronavirus scare: Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February
EU executive tells Turkey to take migrants back from Greek border
Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 opens
Baby Talk: Tricks for a good night’s sleep
Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael split after 3-week engagement 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.