Startup of the Week: Ahead of the curve — stylish clothes for pregnant women

Pregnant women often find it difficult to find fashionable clothes to suit the needs of their fast-changing bodies. Maternity wear outlets usually focus on comfort, not on style and the latest trends.

But Joud N.’s outlet Blooming Mum has managed to integrate both in its collection.

She told Arab News that she was inspired to start the business after her own experience with motherhood.

“I came up with the idea of Blooming Mum when I was blessed with my firstborn in Korea. I was adjusting to my new life as a mother and constantly looking for products and ideas to make my experience easier and less stressful.

“I came across maternity clothes that were tailored for breastfeeding moms. I was amazed at the idea and instantly thought that it should be easily available to all mothers everywhere.”

She said that as a new mom while studying full-time, she felt strong compassion toward all mothers who were trying their best while working to achieve their goals. “It got me thinking constantly about how to create a supportive community of mothers who can share their experiences and rely on each other to make motherhood as enjoyable as it could be.”

When Joud moved back to Saudi Arabia, she could not get the idea out of her head.

“I was going back and forth between the idea of building an online community through a blog or a website, or through a store for maternity clothes and products. I was constantly hearing from new mothers how difficult it was to find stylish clothes that fit their new belly or that they wanted to wear, and so launching this shop was a great way to fill the gap and fulfill their needs,” she said.

“I immediately started looking for suppliers who could provide me the best quality clothes that were equally comfortable and stylish. I made sure to provide mothers with stylish clothes that not only made them look good but also made them feel amazing in breathable fabric that was gentle on their skin,” she added.

Joud said that her vision for the store is to make it a one-stop-shop for all mothers to make their experience easy and comfortable.

“I chose the name Blooming Mum to represent all the beautiful mothers who are growing into their new role and finding themselves in motherhood,” she said.

Since Joud launched her shop, she said that she has been asked to expand her collection as women say there are not enough maternity clothing stores.

“These comments keep me going and renew my belief in what I’m doing,” she said.

“Blooming Mum is a new venture that is still at the beginning of its journey but I can’t wait to take this journey with my fellow mothers and create the supportive community we all need,” she added.

You can follow Joud’s account on Instagram and check her collection at @bloomingmum.shop.