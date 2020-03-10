You are here

Black Monday: Oil price slump, virus spark market meltdown

The closing numbers are displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Reuters)
Frank Kane

  • Global stocks in turmoil amid wave of sell-offs
  • $400 billion wiped off regional markets in two days
DUBAI: Financial markets around the world tumbled on Monday as investors took fright at the growing economic risks from the global coronavirus outbreak and the prospect of a prolonged decline in oil prices.

On Wall Street, the world’s biggest financial market, leading shares fell by 7 percent on opening, wiping billions of dollars off investments, after the big markets in Asia and Europe had all experienced sharp declines. New York recovered slightly in later trading, and after a rollercoaster day the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed nearly 8 percent down.

The Middle East was no exception to the wave of selling, with the Tadawul in Riyadh closing 7.75 percent down on the day. UAE markets fell by similar amounts. Regional markets have lost about $400 billion in value over the past two days.

“We are now in a period of true turmoil. Fear is now all-pervasive,” oil historian Daniel Yergin said on US TV.

Global investors, already spooked by the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, were panicked by the prospect of a price war in energy markets after Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, offered customers big discounts on crude supplies from next month.

Oil prices fell sharply in global trading. Brent crude, the benchmark for Middle East oil, plunged by nearly 30 percent — its biggest fall on opening in nearly three decades. It recovered significantly in later trading, to stand at $37.27 per barrel, down 17.5 percent.

Independent oil company shares were savaged. BP fell 19 percent, Shell 15 percent and ExxonMobil 8 percent. Tadawul-quoted shares in Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, were 5.5 percent down at close.

The damage was even worse for oil companies with significant exposure to US shale, potentially the biggest losers from a price war. Occidental Petroleum, a big investor in Texas shale, fell 35 percent at halftime trading in New York.

Nevertheless, investment experts said the carnage in the oil sector would not necessarily lead to a financial crisis. 

“The prospect of heightened instability in energy markets adds to the pessimism created by coronavirus, but the fall in oil prices will not on its own lead to a financial crisis like 2009,” Tarek Fadlallah, chief executive of Nomura Asset Management in Dubai, told Arab News.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital in Riyadh, said the oil sector was “one of the major casualties” of the market volatility prompted by the coronavirus outbreak, and that a “cascading effect” could be expected on the local economy.

However, he also saw potential for optimism. “Upside surprise could be a seasonal fade-out of virus implications, renewed Opec+ agreement, an increase in oil prices as supply reduces, and sharp de-escalation of Chinese situation.”

 

Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe

An employee works during a shift at a plastic products factory which churns out more than a million plastic parts a day, in western Hungary. (Reuters)
Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe

  • Staffing companies say thousands of jobs could vanish
  • Reputation for ‘cheap labor’ appears to be forgotten
KOSZARHEGY, HUNGARY: Istvan Simon’s factory in western Hungary churns out more than a million plastic parts a day but on a busy morning in one of its large production halls there is only the sound of machines clicking and whirring. Workers have all but disappeared.

Similar transformations are underway on production lines across the European Union’s eastern wing as surging wage bills undermine the region’s reputation as a cheap production base. Factory owners from Hungary to the Czech Republic and Poland find themselves with little choice but to invest in the automation of their manufacturing processes if they want to remain competitive.
Manufacturing in the region has boomed since the EU expanded eastwards in the mid 2000s, with companies such as automakers Audi and Daimler opening local production lines and spawning supplier ecosystems, but more recently strong economic growth has led to a shortage of workers and rising wages.
“We can see human labor being replaced with machinery and artificial intelligence,” Hungarian union leader Zoltan Laszlo said. “Not just in the car sector ... but also in the steel and machinery industries.
“Such investments can already be seen in these sectors, leading to job losses. You need to glue numerous tiny slivers together and all of a sudden you get the big picture.”
Employment figures are one indication the region’s industry may be at a turning point.
While Hungary’s economy grew nearly 5 percent last year and manufacturing investments rose at the fastest pace in three years, the sector shed nearly 23,000 jobs, ending a six-year run of annual employment growth. Czech data showed a year-on-year loss of almost a thousand manufacturing jobs in the third quarter of 2019, suggesting employment in the sector could have declined for the first time since 2013 over the full year.
“There are no operators in this hall right now,” said Peter Simon, chief executive of Simon Plastics, as he overlooked a line of machines making plugs for car parts, a key product line at the company founded by Istvan, his father, 35 years ago.
“Wages are going up, the prices of robots are coming down, so this is the way to get returns,” he said. Looking to expand output but pressured by surging wages and falling prices, all of the company’s recent 1 billion forint ($3.32 million) investment was spent on automation.
The company hasn’t cut any of its 400 jobs so far, finding other positions for those whose work has been replaced by robots, but it intends to automate its remaining manual work after a 50 percent jump in operator wages over the past three years.

Job losses
Although the automation process has so far been a gradual one, Josef Stredula, head of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions, said based on various estimates up to 10 percent of jobs could disappear.
“Big changes are awaiting us,” Stredula said, adding that while automation may ease the burden of heavy or repetitive manual work it was important to ease the transition, for example by retraining affected workers.
“We have to do everything to make the future not so bleak but relatively easier for everyone.”

Staffing company Hays recently noted that the average annual wage increase in the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary of around 10% was far higher than in many western countries and estimated that almost 5% of Hungarian jobs, or 200,000 roles, could be fully automated over the next decade.
Hungarian recruitment portal profession.hu registered an 11 percent fall in manufacturing sector job postings last year. In the Czech Republic, Grafton Recruitment has seen a similar drop, while consultancy Deloitte has estimated around half of current jobs could be replaced by machines.
“It is only a question of when it will be more economical for most companies to start with automation on a much bigger scale,” said David Marek, Deloitte’s chief economist in Prague.

Not black and white
At a distribution center near Prague, Czech yoghurt maker Hollandia Karlovy Vary installed three robotic arms last year to sort and load yoghurts onto pallets, replacing the work of 10 people who were moved to other positions.
Meanwhile, Poland’s largest clothing retailer LPP plans to invest in logistics and automation in a bid to improve margins and combat higher labor costs.
Judit Kovacs, a manager at human resources company Randstad , said factories with high capacity utilization in western Hungary had started reducing headcount by attrition over the past year, while new plants in eastern Hungary were being planned with a high degree of automation as investors looked to curb their labor market exposure.
It’s not only manufacturing that is falling to the machines, insurance company Allianz’s Hungarian unit, for example, is automating data processing to offset rising wage costs.
The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) expects robot sales in major Eastern European economies to rise through 2022 but although it acknowledges that some jobs will disappear, it does not foresee a major net effect on employment.
“The question is not do I invest in manual labor or automation,” IFR General Secretary Susanne Bieller said, explaining that automation could help companies maintain a competitive edge over cheaper production hubs elsewhere in the world.
“You cannot see this in black-and-white terms.”

