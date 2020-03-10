You are here

Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) is fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) during an NBA game in Dallas. (AP)
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Dallas Mavericks leading scorer Luka Doncic, who has been the target of some over-the-top physical defense from opposing teams this season, says NBA officials are not calling the fouls.
Several times this season Slovenia’s Doncic has been left bloodied from stray limbs to the head and Sunday’s 112-109 loss to Indiana was another example.
“They hit me in the face, and that should be a foul,” the 21-year-old Doncic said after the loss to the Pacers. “They should look at it. I think the rule is when you get hit in the face, they’ve got to look if it’s flagrant or no, right?
“Like I said, I was hit in the face three times.”
Doncic’s comments echo those of Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, who spoke out about the physical abuse earlier this season in an attempt to get the officials to protect their franchise player.
“They are beating the shit out of him,” Carlisle complained.

Doncic, the league’s sixth leading scorer, finished with 36 points on Sunday. In the fourth quarter he was bleeding the mouth from an elbow he took from Indiana’s Victor Oladipo. No foul was called on the Pacers.
“He can’t hit me in the mouth!” Doncic shouted at the official.
“They didn’t care,” Doncic said after the game. “It was clear. Everybody saw.”
Doncic had to have X-rays at halftime after being kneed in the jaw by Pacers guard Edmond Summer following a pump fake. Summer was given a foul on the play.
As Doncic walked through the tunnel towards the locker room after the game he was overhead saying the Mavs are “playing five against eight (adding the three refs) every game now.”
Doncic has also been on the losing end of several run-ins this season with Los Angeles Laker Dwight Howard. In December, Doncic suffered a head injury after getting tangled up with Howard and hitting his head on the floor.
He left the game, but got a rude welcome upon his return in the second half as Lakers JaVale McGee appeared to poke him in the eye.

 

Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, left, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser during Saturday’s English Premier League soccer match in Liverpool. (AP)
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

Liverpool’s stellar season ‘not normal,’ says Milner

  • They set new top-flight record of 22 consecutive home league wins
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

LONDON: James Milner believes there is a risk that Liverpool’s achievements are being taken for granted, saying their spectacular season “isn’t normal” as they close in on the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are two wins away from lifting the league crown for the first time in 30 years after amassing 82 points from 29 matches.
Liverpool returned to winning ways on Saturday, beating Bournemouth 2-1 after three defeats in four matches in all competitions to set a new top-flight record of 22 consecutive home league wins.
Despite their remarkable record, midfielder Milner said winning was not as easy as Liverpool had made it look, shown by their recent wobble.
“It is so hard to win the league. The amount of games we have won in a row — that isn’t normal,” said the 34-year-old.

It is so hard to win the league. The amount of games we have won in a row — that isn’t normal. You can win the league and you can drop points in a few games but to win this many games is not normal and people then start thinking it is easy.

James Milner

“You can win the league and you can drop points in a few games but to win this many games is not normal and people then start thinking it is easy.”
Milner spoke about his experience of relegation with Leeds in 2004, saying: “You think it is just an impossible task to win a game of football.”
Asked whether Liverpool’s form had been taken for granted this season, Milner added: “It can be. Winning is tough and when you have won that many games everybody thinks, ‘Oh they are going to win again, the title is done’.
“It’s not, because you have to go out there and win the games. No one gives you it.”
“What the team has done this season has been unbelievable,” he added.
The return to winning ways has given Liverpool a confidence boost ahead of Wednesday’s pivotal Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Atletico Madrid at Anfield, where Klopp’s side must overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Topics: Liverpool

