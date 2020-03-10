You are here

Qantas cuts international capacity, delays Airbus A350 order as coronavirus bites

Airlines around the world are experiencing a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, and Qantas Airways was the latest carrier to announce a cut in international capacity. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Airlines around the world are experiencing a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus
  • Carrier grounding the equivalent of 38 planes, more than double the 18 it had announced last month
SYDNEY: Qantas Airways will cut its international capacity by nearly 25 percent over the next six months and delay an order for Airbus A350 planes as part of sweeping changes in response to a coronavirus-led plunge in passenger demand.
The Australian airline also said on Tuesday it is canceling plans for a A$150 million ($98.73 million) off-market share buyback to preserve cash.
Qantas’ chief executive and chairman will take no salary for the rest of the current financial year, the management team will receive no bonuses and all staff are being encouraged to take paid or unpaid leave.
“We are using every lever we can to avoid redundancies,” Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce told reporters in Sydney. “We think we can do that into September with these cuts.”
Airlines around the world are experiencing a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus, which an industry body last week estimated could lower passenger revenue by as much as $113 billion this year.
“This is a significant but appropriate response,” Jefferies analyst Anthony Moulder told clients of the action taken by management.
The airline said it could no longer provide guidance on the financial impact of the coronavirus, which at the time of its half-year results on Feb. 20 it had estimated could result in a A$100 million to A$150 million hit to underlying earnings before interest and tax this financial year.
The carrier is now grounding the equivalent of 38 planes, more than double the 18 it had announced last month.
Qantas’ capacity reduction for the June quarter will rise to 17 percent, up from 4 percent at the time of its interim results. That includes plans to ground eight of its 12 A380 superjumbos, with two remaining flying and the other two in maintenance.
The carrier had been expected to place an order for up to 12 A350-1000 planes capable of the world’s longest flights from Sydney to London by the end of the month.
Airbus had set that deadline on the basis the production slots were potentially valuable and could be sold to other airlines, Joyce said.
“In the current environment that doesn’t seem to be the case. Nobody is ordering aircraft,” he said. “We have asked Airbus for a delay in the decision. We would rather wait for the coronavirus issue to be out of the way before we put a firm aircraft order in for the A350.”

Topics: aviation Qantas Australia Airbus A350-1000 China Coronavirus coronavirus

Egypt’s fragile tourism sector braces for virus impact

Egypt’s fragile tourism sector braces for virus impact

  • Egypt’s tourism industry — key to the country’s economy — has shown signs of recovery in recent years
  • Fewer tourists expected from Arab countries, ‘especially those coming from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia’
CAIRO: Just when Egypt’s crucial tourism sector was recovering from years of political tumult and jihadist attacks, the industry finds itself bracing for a potential buffeting by the new coronavirus.
The guesthouse where Bassam Hamimi works in archaeologically rich southern Egypt usually hosts numerous tourists from China, but since the outbreak of the deadly virus, far fewer have arrived.
“There were heaps more Chinese before. But since the coronavirus appeared in China, their absence has been felt here,” Hamimi said recently in a Nubian village near Aswan, 900 kilometers (560 miles) south of Cairo, a popular destination for tourists.
Many flights that would have carried visitors to Egypt have been canceled amid efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The virus had infected over 110,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,800 as of Monday, disrupting travel and delivering a blow to the global economy far beyond its Chinese epicenter.
Hamimi said he was concerned that a dip in tourists visiting Pharaonic temples would hit his income, a worry shared by many in the country.
Egypt has not been spared the virus’ spread, reporting on Sunday the country’s — and Africa’s — first fatality from the illness, a 60-year-old German tourist who died in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada.
At the end of February, several countries, including France and Canada, announced infections among people who had visited Egypt.
The north African nation had reported 55 infections by Monday, a number that includes 45 from the cruise ship “A-Sara,” docked near the southern city of Luxor, the beating heart of Pharaonic tourism.
“Preventative measures that countries have taken with regards to travel because of the virus will for sure affect the tourism sector” in Egypt, Adela Ragab, a former deputy tourism minister, said.
But, she added, “it’s hard to predict what will happen. We can really (start to) assess the situation if Easter bookings are affected in April.”
Egypt’s tourism industry — key to the country’s economy — has shown signs of recovery in recent years, after the 2011 revolution, a 2013 coup and the 2015 downing of a Russian airliner by the Daesh group hit visitor arrivals.
Though still far off the 14.7 million recorded in 2010, Egypt welcomed 11.3 million arrivals in 2018, compared with just 5.3 million in 2016.
Revenues from the sector grew to $12.6 billion between 2018 and 2019, compared to $10 billion the previous year, according to the central bank.
Egyptian authorities have taken measures to forestall the spread of the virus.
State television has broadcast numerous images of the disinfection of Cairo’s metro and trains.
The government is remaining upbeat for now.
“Tourist activities are proceeding normally in Luxor... as thousands of visitors have flocked onto its different archaeological sites,” the tourism ministry said Monday.
Speaking to reporters in Luxor on Sunday alongside Health Minister Hala Zayed, Tourism Minister Khaled El-Enany said tourists were still arriving in droves.
“You have seen the numbers yourselves, the buses, the queues: tourism is still very stable in Luxor ... everything is going well so far,” he said.
Former president of the Federation of Chambers of Tourism, Ilhami Al-Zayyat, said there had been “a slight uptick in cancelations so far from countries” including China and Italy, another country heavily affected by the virus.
“But we still have Americans, British, Australians and South Americans coming,” he said.
He added, however, that he expected fewer tourists from Arab countries, “especially those coming from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia,” which have placed restrictions on travelers from Egypt due to the virus.
Egyptian authorities had on Saturday reported moving 45 suspected cases — 33 passengers and 12 crew — from the stricken “A-Sara” cruise ship into isolation on land, without specifying what happened to the others aboard.
Matt Swider, an American cruise passenger who tested positive for the virus, documented on Twitter his transfer to a north coast hospital aboard a military jet, saying the staff had been “extremely friendly.”
The scores of foreign tourists on the ship, including American, French and Indian nationals, as well as Egyptian crew, had been quarantined aboard the ship, passengers on board said.
Health Minister Zayed said passengers who tested negative were free to leave after 24 hours, though two travelers AFP spoke to on Monday said they were still in quarantine.
On Monday, 340 tourists coming from Greece aboard a Maltese ship were tested for the virus.

Topics: tourism Egypt China Coronavirus coronavirus economy

