You are here

  • Home
  • Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

Oklahoma state Rep. Mark McBride. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vxbun

Updated 10 March 2020
AP

Civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

  • The bill provides that the state not enter into contracts with companies that advocate boycotts, divestments or sanctions against Israel
  • The bill’s author, Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore, says the bill recognizes Israel as an important trading partner and ally in the Middle East
Updated 10 March 2020
AP

OKLAHOMA CITY: Two Oklahoma civil rights groups said Monday they intend to sue the state if the Legislature passes a bill to prohibit state contracts with companies that boycott Israel.

Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both say House Bill 3967, which passed the House last week, is unconstitutional.

The bill provides that the state not enter into contracts with companies that advocate boycotts, divestments or sanctions against Israel. The bill’s author, Republican Rep. Mark McBride of Moore, says the bill recognizes Israel as an important trading partner and ally in the Middle East.

Mike Redman, the interim director of ACLU of Oklahoma, said the U.S. Supreme Court has recognized that economic and political boycotts are a form of political speech enshrined and protected by the First Amendment.

“The ACLU has a long history of challenging this type of legislation,” Redman said.

Federal judges in Arizona, Kansas and Texas have blocked similar laws from taking effect, while a judge in neighboring Arkansas let a similar law stand. The Arkansas case is currently being appealed.

Topics: Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Palestinians resigned to status quo in Gaza after latest Israeli election
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia wants Israeli forces to be held accountable

Erdogan: US softening stance on Turkish acquisition of Patriot defense systems

Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Erdogan: US softening stance on Turkish acquisition of Patriot defense systems

  • Turkey and the United States have been at odds over Ankara’s purchase last year of the Russian S-400s
  • The United States said Turkey could not have both the S-400s and Patriots
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the United States was softening its stance on a potential sale of US Patriot defense systems, adding that Washington had asked Ankara to guarantee it will not activate Russian S-400 defense systems.
Turkey and the United States, NATO allies, have been at odds over Ankara’s purchase last year of the Russian S-400s, which Washington says are incompatible with the alliance’s defense systems and would compromise US stealth fighter jets which Turkey was helping build and was scheduled to take delivery of.
The United States said Turkey could not have both the S-400s and Patriots. However, after the escalation of fighting in northwest Syria’s Idlib this year, Ankara asked Washington to deploy Patriot systems on its border with Syria for protection.
Washington has said it was willing to provide ammunition to Turkey for its military operations Idlib and that it was evaluating the Turkish demand for Patriot systems “within the context of the S-400s” issue.
“We made this offer to the United States on the Patriot: If you are going to give us Patriots, then do it. We can also buy Patriots from you,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Brussels. “They also softened significantly on this S-400 issue. They are now at the point of ‘promise us you won’t make the S-400s operational’,” he added.

Topics: Defense US S-400 air defense system Turkey Patriot Missile

Related

Special
Middle-East
Will Turkey abandon S-400? Trump meeting will give answer
Middle-East
Turkey avoids US flak with Patriot missile bid

Latest updates

Erdogan: US softening stance on Turkish acquisition of Patriot defense systems
More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally
Iran: New coronavirus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291
Turkey: 2016 migrant deal with EU needs to be updated
Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.