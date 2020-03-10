You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Tadawul leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

Saudi Tadawul leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

The Saudi bourse jumped 5.6 percent in opening trade on Tuesday as oil prices bounced after heavy losses. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n8cj4

Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

Saudi Tadawul leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

  • Energy giant Aramco gains 5.5 percent
  • All the Gulf stock markets sustained heavy losses in the past two days
Updated 10 March 2020
AFP

DUBAI: Stock markets in the energy-rich Gulf states made a strong rebound in opening trade Tuesday, led by the Saudi bourse which jumped 5.6 percent, as oil prices bounced after heavy losses.
Energy giant Aramco, which dominates the Saudi Tadawul market, gained 5.5 percent after a series of sessions in the red where it tumbled below the price where it listed last December.
Dubai Financial Market surged 5.5 percent while its sister Abu Dhabi market rose 4.2 percent, partly reversing steep declines.
Boursa Kuwait, where trading on its premier index was suspended for two days due to huge losses, rallied 6.6 percent and the Qatar stock market rose 3.0 percent.
The small bourses of Bahrain and Oman rose 1.2 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.
All the Gulf stock markets sustained heavy losses in the past two days, dropping to multi-year lows after oil producers failed to reach an agreement on output cuts in an impasse that sent oil prices crashing.
After Russia rejected calls from oil-exporting group OPEC, which includes Saudi Arabia, for deeper output cuts to combat a coronavirus-fueled slump in demand, Riyadh drove through massive price cuts in a bid to win market share.
As the confrontation flared, oil prices — the mainstay of public revenues in the Gulf states — posted the single biggest one-day loss in three decades on Monday with Brent crude sliding to $33 a barrel.
But as Brent gained more than 7.0 percent to around $37 a barrel on Tuesday, energy and global stocks also rebounded in Asian trade, a day after global equities suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade.

Topics: stocks Markets Saudi Arabia Aramco Saudi Aramco

Related

Business & Economy
Black Monday: Oil price slump, virus spark market meltdown
Special
Business & Economy
Energy markets headed into uncharted territory as crude prices slump

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

Updated 45 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

  • Flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are open only to Saudi nationals
Updated 45 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates is to operate limited flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from March 12 to 15, 2020 in agreement with the Saudi authorities.

The flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are open only to Saudi nationals, while other nationals holding permits for the G20 Summit will be allowed to travel to Riyadh only, the statement from Emirates added.

“This is to facilitate the return of travelers whose journeys were disrupted by the recent travel restrictions implemented by the Kingdom as a containment response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the statement added.

Meanwhile return Emirates flights from the three Saudi airports will only be open to non-Saudi nationals.

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus COVID-19 Emirates Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

World
More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally
Middle-East
Iran: New coronavirus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

Latest updates

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns
Lebanon’s private creditors face significant losses, Moody’s warns
Erdogan: US softening stance on Turkish acquisition of Patriot defense systems
More than 60,000 coronavirus patients recovered globally
Iran: New coronavirus kills 54, death toll climbs to 291

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.