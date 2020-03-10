Saudi Tadawul leads Gulf rally as oil prices recover

Emirates to operate special flights to Saudi Arabia amid coronavirus concerns

DUBAI: Emirates is to operate limited flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam from March 12 to 15, 2020 in agreement with the Saudi authorities.

The flights from Dubai to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are open only to Saudi nationals, while other nationals holding permits for the G20 Summit will be allowed to travel to Riyadh only, the statement from Emirates added.

“This is to facilitate the return of travelers whose journeys were disrupted by the recent travel restrictions implemented by the Kingdom as a containment response to the COVID-19 outbreak,” the statement added.

Meanwhile return Emirates flights from the three Saudi airports will only be open to non-Saudi nationals.