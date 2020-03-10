You are here

Families to mark first anniversary of Ethiopian 737 MAX crash

Organizers say the program will include a tree planting and the reading out of victims’ names. (File/AFP)
  • The accident killed all 157 people aboard
  • Hundreds of relatives and friends from across the world have traveled to Ethiopia for the memorial
ADDIS ABABA: The families of passengers and crew aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 will mark the first anniversary of the crash on Tuesday, a day after an interim report focused on software installed on the Boeing 737 MAX airliner.
The accident killed all 157 people aboard. It was the second involving the new 737 MAX plane in just five months and led to its worldwide grounding.
There were people from 33 nations aboard Flight 302. Hundreds of relatives and friends from across the world have traveled to Ethiopia for the memorial.
Families from nations including Canada, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Italy and France will attend the ceremony at the crash site, which is about a three-hour drive from the capital, Addis Ababa.
Organizers say the program will include a tree planting and the reading out of victims’ names.
The 737 MAX, Boeing’s best-selling plane, remains grounded. Boeing has lost billions of dollars in the wake of the Ethiopian crash and an October 2018 accident involving Indonesia’s Lion Air which killed all 189 people aboard.
Boeing’s CEO was forced to step down and the company is facing hundreds of lawsuits from bereaved families.
Monday’s interim report from Ethiopia’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau bolstered the findings of Ethiopia’s initial assessment, which linked the crash to the plane’s MCAS anti-stall software.
It identified no issues with the airline or the pilots’ handling of the plane, which crashed shortly after take-off.
Inaccurate sensor readings activated the plane’s MCAS anti-stall system, pushing the nose of the aircraft lower as the pilots struggled to control it, the report said.

NEW DELHI: India’s Hindu festival of Holi was subdued on Tuesday with fears of the coronavirus putting a damper on the usually boisterous celebration marked by the throwing of colored powder and dousing with dyed water.
The two-day spring festival is a rowdy explosion of color, with people smearing each other’s faces with green, yellow and red powder.
But the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 40 people in India, looks set to spoil the fun this year.
“Avoid participating in large gatherings,” the Ministry of Health said in notice warning of the danger of the virus, while wishing everyone a “Happy and Safe Holi.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would not celebrate Holi this year. Shopkeepers said rumors that the colored powders and dyes revelers use in the festival were imported from China had hurt their sales.
The virus originated in China late last year.
“Customers are down by at least 50 to 60%,” said Suresh Singh, a shopkeeper in Lucknow, the capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, who sells the powders and dyes.
“Usually at this time of year the market is very crowded but now it’s quiet,” Singh said. “I’m not even selling colors from China ... they’re from Delhi.”
In a suburb of Mumbai, people put up a giant effigy of the coronavirus and set it ablaze. Women sang songs to banish the virus, telling it to “go away,” videos shared on social media showed.

