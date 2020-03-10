You are here

Germany' Merkel meets Libyan General Haftar for talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a German-Greek business forum in Berlin, Germany, March 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • "The Chancellor stressed that there can be no military solution to this conflict.." a spokesman for the German govt. said
Reuters

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel received Khalifa Haftar, Libya's eastern military commander, on Tuesday for talks on the conflict in Libya, the German government said.
"The Chancellor stressed that there can be no military solution to this conflict and that for this reason a ceasefire and progress in the political process are necessary," the government spokesman said in a written statement.

Erdogan: US softening stance on Turkish acquisition of Patriot defense systems

  • Turkey and the United States have been at odds over Ankara’s purchase last year of the Russian S-400s
  • The United States said Turkey could not have both the S-400s and Patriots
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the United States was softening its stance on a potential sale of US Patriot defense systems, adding that Washington had asked Ankara to guarantee it will not activate Russian S-400 defense systems.
Turkey and the United States, NATO allies, have been at odds over Ankara’s purchase last year of the Russian S-400s, which Washington says are incompatible with the alliance’s defense systems and would compromise US stealth fighter jets which Turkey was helping build and was scheduled to take delivery of.
The United States said Turkey could not have both the S-400s and Patriots. However, after the escalation of fighting in northwest Syria’s Idlib this year, Ankara asked Washington to deploy Patriot systems on its border with Syria for protection.
Washington has said it was willing to provide ammunition to Turkey for its military operations Idlib and that it was evaluating the Turkish demand for Patriot systems “within the context of the S-400s” issue.
“We made this offer to the United States on the Patriot: If you are going to give us Patriots, then do it. We can also buy Patriots from you,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Brussels. “They also softened significantly on this S-400 issue. They are now at the point of ‘promise us you won’t make the S-400s operational’,” he added.

