BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel received Khalifa Haftar, Libya's eastern military commander, on Tuesday for talks on the conflict in Libya, the German government said.
"The Chancellor stressed that there can be no military solution to this conflict and that for this reason a ceasefire and progress in the political process are necessary," the government spokesman said in a written statement.
Germany' Merkel meets Libyan General Haftar for talks
https://arab.news/vferc
Germany' Merkel meets Libyan General Haftar for talks
- "The Chancellor stressed that there can be no military solution to this conflict.." a spokesman for the German govt. said
BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel received Khalifa Haftar, Libya's eastern military commander, on Tuesday for talks on the conflict in Libya, the German government said.