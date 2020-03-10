You are here

US in process of bringing air defense systems into Iraq: general

US Soldiers stand at a site of Iranian bombing at Ain Al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (AP)
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The head of US Central Command said on Tuesday that the United States was in the process of bringing air defense systems into Iraq to protect American troops in case of a potential Iranian attack.
“We are also in the process of bringing air defense systems, ballistic missile defense systems, into Iraq in particular, to protect ourselves against another potential Iranian attack,” US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said during a House Armed Services Committee hearing.
Earlier this year, the Pentagon said it was trying to secure permission from Iraq to take Patriot missile defenses into the country to better defend US forces after Iran’s Jan. 8 missile attack.

Topics: US troops Iraq General Kenneth McKenzie Pentagon US Central Command

Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN

Iran should release all prisoners amid coronavirus: UN

  • "I have recommended to the state of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release all prisoners on temporary release...,” Javaid Rehman said
GENEVA: The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran said on Tuesday that he had asked the country to release all prisoners temporarily, saying that it is “unfortunate and disturbing” to have political prisoners detained amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“A number of dual and foreign nationals are at real risk if they have not...got it (coronavirus) they are really fearful of the conditions,” Javaid Rehman told journalists in Geneva.
“This is also my worrying concern and therefore I have recommended to the state of the Islamic Republic of Iran to release all prisoners on temporary release...,” he said.

Topics: Iran UN prison

