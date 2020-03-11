You are here

Cathay Pacific 2019 profits plunge, predicts coronavirus losses

Cathay Pacific warned of slipping into the red as airlines around the world suffer the huge travel disruptions caused by the rapid global spread of the deadly coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

  • Flagship carrier was hammered throughout the second half of last year as violent pro-democracy protests raged for months in Hong Kong
HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific on Wednesday said profits plunged in 2019 as it reeled from political unrest in Hong Kong, while it warned financial losses lay ahead owing to the spread of the coronavirus.
The flagship carrier was hammered throughout the second half of last year as violent pro-democracy protests raged for months in Hong Kong, sparked by widespread public anger at Beijing’s rule.
The protests, which saw battles between police and protesters rage for seven straight months, hammered tourist arrivals into the city, traditionally one of the world’s busiest transport hubs.
On Wednesday the flagship carrier reported an attributable profit of HK$1.7 billion ($220 million) for 2019, a significant drop from the HK$2.3 billion it made in 2018.
And it warned of slipping into the red as airlines around the world suffer the huge travel disruptions caused by the rapid global spread of the deadly coronavirus.
“We expect to incur a substantial loss for the first half of 2020,” chairman Patrick Healy said.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 since January 2020 has resulted in a challenging operational environment, and will adversely impact the Group’s financial performance and liquidity position,” the airline said in a statement.
The last time the airline made a loss was in the first half of 2018.
It then embarked on a major overhaul that brought the carrier back into the black but Cathay has found itself hammered by events beyond its control.

Topics: aviation Hong Kong Cathay Pacific

Big oil faces ‘survival mode’ payout strategies as prices dive

An oil field north of Basra, Iraq. The coronavirus has weighed on the global economy and depressed fuel demand. (Reuters)
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

Big oil faces ‘survival mode’ payout strategies as prices dive

  • Slide is expected to force a rethink of spending plans by boards that had cut costs
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: An oil price plunge means the world’s top energy companies will have to review promises to return billions to investors, either by slowing down share buybacks or reintroducing non-cash dividends, analysts said on Monday.

Brent crude dropped 24 percent on Monday to $34.36 a barrel as analysts lowered share price forecasts for top oil and gas producers.
The Brent benchmark has fallen by as much as a third since Thursday, just before Russia walked away from an agreement by OPEC to cut output.
The slide is expected to force a rethink of spending plans by boards that had cut costs in response to a 2014 oil downturn when OPEC opened wide the oil taps to try to protect market share following the US shale oil revolution.
On that occasion, Eni reduced its dividend, while peers kept up payouts but introduced other austerity measures.
Now the sector is also struggling to retain investor appetite because of concerns about long-term sustainability as the world seeks to curb its use of climate-warming fossil fuel.
To try to keep investors on side, the boards of major oil companies boosted dividends and share buyback programs.
But even with an average Brent price of $64 a barrel last year, most companies were hardly able to balance their income with their spending.
The oil majors were entering “survival mode” in these market conditions and will have to assess where they can cut spending, Jefferies analyst Jason Gammel said in a note.
“Buybacks and dividend growth are now almost certainly off the table, and questions on who will need to cut the dividend first will be topical,” he said.
Last week, Chevron pledged to return up to $80 billion to shareholders over the next five years.
Goldman Sachs said that “depending on the duration of the crude downcycle,” Chevron could taper its buyback program while Exxon Mobil could slow down its $33 billion spending plans in 2020 and dividend growth.
That followed earlier warnings, including from Shell, that it would slow its $25 billion share buyback program as the coronavirus weighs on the global economy and depresses fuel demand.
BP last month said it would raise its dividend, even though its profits last year fell by about a quarter.
“We are in unchartered waters at least for the short term,” analysts at Bernstein said after downgrading their recommendations for Shell, Eni, Repsol, Total and Equinor.
Bernstein analyst Oswald Clint said that breakevens among European majors had improved since the last downturn.
Since the 2014 crash, companies have cut costs by billions of dollars, with many configuring their business to withstand oil prices of about $50 a barrel.
Majors including Total and Shell introduced scrip dividends after the last slump, which allowed them to issue dividends in the form of shares, rather than cash.
“A return to scrip dividends is not unlikely if this develops into a six- month ‘price war’,” Stuart Joyner, an analyst at Redburn, said.

Topics: oil and gas

