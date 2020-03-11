Dubai’s DP World reports slight rise in 2019 profit

DUBAI: Dubai state controlled port operator DP World reported on Wednesday a marginal increase in full-year profit and said it was concerned about the near term outlook due to the coronavirus outbreak.
DP World, one of the world’s largest port operators, made $1.34 billion last year compared to $1.33 billion in 2018, it said in a bourse filing. Revenue rose 36.1% to 7.7 billion.
