Final act: Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing in New York rape trial

Harvey Weinstein faces up to 29 years behind bars for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. (AFP)
NEW YORK: The final act of Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York begins Wednesday, when the once-powerful film producer will be sentenced following his landmark #MeToo conviction.
Weinstein is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in New York City. He faces up to 29 years behind bars for raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006. A second criminal case is pending in California.
Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting are expected to be in court to give victim impact statements before he is sentenced. Weinstein will also have a chance to speak. He opted not to testify at his trial, but at sentencing he won’t have to worry about getting grilled by prosecutors.
Other women who’ve accused Weinstein — including some who testified at his trial — are not permitted to speak at his sentencing under state law. One of those witnesses, Tarale Wulff, who accused Weinstein of raping her in 2005, said in a statement Tuesday that she will still attend and hopes that the sentence “sends a clear message that times have changed.”
Weinstein was convicted on two counts: criminal sex act for the 2006 assault on the production assistant and rape in the third degree for a 2013 attack on another woman. On the criminal sex act count, he faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison, while the third-degree rape count carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.
Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actress Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of a mid-1990s rape. Weinstein maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.
Newly unsealed documents show the 67-year-old former film producer sought help from billionaires Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg as sexual misconduct allegations against him piled up in October 2017, and that he considered issuing a statement at the time claiming that he was suicidal. There is no evidence to suggest either man responded.
The New York case was the first criminal matter against Weinstein to arise from accusations of more than 90 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek and Uma Thurman. Many of Weinstein’s accusers say he used his Hollywood prestige to befriend them, dangling movie roles to gain their trust.
Weinstein’s lawyers are seeking the minimum sentence of five years in prison because of his age and frail health.
Weinstein, who turns 68 next week, used a walker throughout the trial following recent back surgeries. After his Feb. 24 conviction, he split time between a hospital and a jail infirmary unit, and had a stent inserted last week to unblock an artery.
“Given his age and specific medical risk factors, any additional term of imprisonment above the mandatory minimum — although the grave reality is that Mr. Weinstein may not even outlive that term — is likely to constitute a de facto life sentence,” Weinstein’s lawyers wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.
Once Weinstein is sentenced, he’ll be transferred from the city’s jail system to the state prison system. The agency that runs New York’s state prisons said every inmate is evaluated to determine which facility meets his or her security, medical, mental health and other needs.
Martin Horn, the city’s former corrections commissioner, said Weinstein’s celebrity status could make him a target for another inmate looking to make a name for himself, while the gravity of his convictions and sentence could raise suicide concerns.
“No jail wants to have the next Jeffrey Epstein,” said Horn, who now teaches at John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “They’re going to make sure that nothing happens to him while he’s in their custody. Not because he’s important, but just from a public relations point of view, it would be awfully embarrassing.”
Prosecutors did not ask for a specific number of years in prison in their sentencing memorandum, but said that Weinstein deserves severe punishment to account for allegations dating to the 1970s that didn’t lead to criminal charges.
In their letter, prosecutors outlined 16 examples they said showed Weinstein “trapped women into his exclusive control” so he could sexually assault them, starting when he was working as a music producer in Buffalo in 1978.
Fordham University law professor Cheryl Bader said she expects Judge James Burke to impose a harsh sentence.
“One of the underlying principles of the law of punishment is promoting general deterrence,” Bader said. “I think Judge Burke will want to send a message to ‘would be’ sexual predators that the hammer of the law will come down hard on you if you use your power — physical and otherwise — to manipulate and sexual abuse victims.”
Just as jury selection was about to get under way in the New York case in January, authorities in California announced they were also bringing criminal charges against Weinstein.
Weinstein was charged in California with raping a woman at a Los Angeles hotel on Feb. 18, 2013, after pushing his way inside her room, then sexually assaulting a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel suite the next night.

Indonesian singles propose ‘marriage without dating’

This photograph taken on February 1, 2020 shows Indonesian women attending a religious lecture on marriage without dating at a mosque in Bekasi, on the eastern border of the capital Jakarta. (AFP)
Updated 11 March 2020
AFP

Indonesian singles propose ‘marriage without dating’

  • A movement called Indonesia Tanpa Pacaran (Indonesia without dating) is blossoming in the Southeast Asian nation where people born from the mid-Nineties make up about one-quarter of its more than 260 million people
  • One young man walked on stage and broke it off with his girlfriend over the phone, eliciting cheers and clapping
Updated 11 March 2020
AFP

JAKARTA: Frustrated after a string of break-ups, Dwita Astari Pujiartati quit the casual romance circuit and turned to a growing trend among Indonesian singles — marriage without dating.
The 27-year-old professor exchanged resumes with prospective suitors — helped by a Muslim cleric-cum-matchmaker — until she was contacted by a long-lost acquaintance who also wanted to give contact-less dating a whirl.
There was no hand holding or kissing. The pair didn’t even meet in person for almost a year, chatting on the telephone instead.
“Once we felt ‘the click’, (my now husband) asked my parents if he could propose to me,” Pujiartati said.
The practice known as taaruf, or introduction, is derided by critics as old fashioned and more fitting to conservative Gulf nations than relatively liberal Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim majority country.
But Pujiartati saw it as a way to ditch dating that went nowhere and be a devout Muslim at the same time by avoiding pre-marital touching and sex.
“Why should I choose something that wastes my time and doesn’t please God?” she said.

While the practice isn’t widespread, Pujiartati is not alone.
A movement called Indonesia Tanpa Pacaran (Indonesia without dating) is blossoming in the Southeast Asian nation where people born from the mid-Nineties make up about one-quarter of its more than 260 million people.
The nuptials-focused group, which has a million followers on its Instagram page alone, targets this enormous Generation-Z audience largely through social media.
Any pre-marital contact should be supervised and getting married younger is ideal, according to the group, which portrays pre-marital dating as a sinful product of Western decadence.
Pujiartati’s courtship was long by the standards of many marriage-without-daters who often tie the knot in a matter of months.
To get its message out, the group also sells branded products including hats, keychains and hijab head coverings worn by many women in Indonesia.
The movement was kicked off in 2015 by then university student La Ode Munafar, who recently hosted a “mass breakup” on New Year’s Eve in Kendari city on Sulawesi island.
With dozens in the audience, the 29-year-old denounced dating and called on attendees to break up with their partners.
One young man walked on stage and broke it off with his girlfriend over the phone, eliciting cheers and clapping.
“I’ve researched dating from a scientific and psychological point of view,” Munafar told reporters after the event.
“It’s harmful in every respect,” he added, without elaborating.

Cheery stories about marriage-without-dating bliss populate Indonesia’s huge Internet space.
Among them is the tale of Muhammad Alvin Faiz, son of a prominent pro-polygamy cleric, who married his 19-year-old wife, a Catholic convert to Islam, through a no-contact relationship.
Faiz shares the couple’s story with 1.4 million social media followers under the hashtag #NikahMuda or young marriage.
The seeds of this trend may have been planted back in 1998 — when many adherents were toddlers — in the ashes of Indonesia’s collapsed Suharto dictatorship, which largely suppressed religious expression.
“This era of democracy has opened up space for religious expression,” said Sidiq Harim, a sociologist at Gadjah Mada University.
“Public piety through religious symbols is emerging and taaruf is one of them.”
In recent years, Indonesia has seen a shift toward religious conservatism, with some celebrities announcing they’ll adopt a more pious lifestyle.
And last year the government unsuccessfully tried to push through a criminal code overhaul, backed by conservative Islamic groups, which would have banned pre-martial sex, sparking a public outcry.
Marriage-without-dating is also a pushback against fears that two decades of democracy have broken down traditional values in a country where arranged marriage was once the norm, and still endures in some rural areas, experts said.

Advocates insist the practice empowers women by giving them control over choosing a partner without feeling compelled to have sex before marriage.
And it doesn’t require permission from family members like arranged unions do, they say.
Still, a successful marriage means both partners must follow Islam’s teachings on what’s expected of a husband and wife, said Taufiq Andika, who married his wife after about three months of non-contact courtship.
“It’s a problem if the couple doesn’t know each other’s rights and obligations,” the 28-year-old said.
“That could lead to divorce.”
But even the most liberal interpretations of those obligations tend to call on women to prioritize their husband and children’s needs over their own.
Critics say brief, resume-based relationships can set couples up for failure — and put women at risk.
“I’ve heard many stories about domestic abuse,” said Kalis Mardiasih, a Muslim feminist and gender campaigner at Gusdurian National Network, which represents thousands of grassroots social activists.
“It can happen in other relationships too. But it’s critical to assess someone’s attitude as early as possible and see what kind of person they are.”
Despite its growing popularity, not all Indonesians are sold on the idea.
“I don’t agree with this sudden marriage thing,” said 25-year-old Azara Mahdaniar.
“You don’t want to commit and find out later on that your partner is mean or abusive.”

