‘Shock and awe’ at surge in Kingdom’s oil output Saudi Aramco boosts supply to record levels

Opinion

Cornelia Meyer

Markets may well get worse before they get better

Trading in Saudi Aramco shares started in December, 2019. (File/AFP)
Updated 51 sec ago
Frank Kane

  • Saudi Aramco boosts supply to record levels
  • Russia will also raise output to unprecedented levels, with an increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is to boost its oil output to record levels in a move that prompted “shock and awe” in global energy markets on Tuesday.

From next month Saudi Aramco will supply global customers with 12.3 million barrels of crude oil per day — 300,000 more than its existing maximum capacity.

Analysts said some of the balance could come from the Kingdom’s big reserves.

“The company expects that this will have a positive, long-term financial effect,” Aramco president and chief executive Amin Nasser said in a statement to the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Kingdom’s energy minister, said: “In a free market, every producer needs to demonstrate its competitiveness, and preserve and increase its market share.”

Aramco shares were briefly suspended before the announcement, but resumed an upward path when trading resumed, ending the day nearly 10 percent higher at SR31.15.

Russia will also raise output to unprecedented levels, with an increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day bringing total production to 11.8 million barrels.

The upheaval began at the end of last week, when OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC producers led by Russia failed to reach agreement on continued production cuts to stabilize the market.

“Saudi Arabia is pursuing a ‘shock and awe’ strategy to demonstrate it has the capacity to raise supply faster than any other producer, said Olivier Jakob, director of Swiss oil consultancy Petromatrix.

“It is demonstrating its might to those who do not want to co-operate in the supply agreement.”

In Moscow, there were hints of a more conciliatory approach.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out a compromise on output levels, although he admitted volatility in global energy markets could continue “for some time.”

Prince Abdulaziz appeared in no mood to compromise.

“I fail to see the wisdom of holding meetings in May or June that would only demonstrate our failure in attending to what we should have done in a crisis like this and taking the necessary measures,” he said.

Brent crude recovered some ground lost in the “Black Monday” crash, and rose about 4 percent to just under $38.

Wall Street, also rattled by the global coronavirus outbreak, was volatile after the previous day’s losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened strongly, fluctuated all day between gains and losses and closed nearly 5 percent up in a late surge after White House hints of a fiscal stimulus.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

Arab News

Aramco to increase crude oil supply to 13 million barrels per day

  • The output had already been increased to 12.3 million on Monday
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, announced on Wednesday that it had received a directive from the Ministry of Energy to increase its output from 12 million to 13 million barrels per day (bpd).

The news comes after a statement on Tuesday that said Aramco would increase its crude oil supply to 12.3 million bpd in April – an increase of approximately 2.5 million bpd on the previous month.

The announcement - coming in the middle of unprecedented volatility in global energy markets - was preceded by a brief suspension of its shares on the Tadawul (the Saudi stock exchange), at its own request, as is required when a listed company is about to announce a “material event.”

The increase in crude production to record levels is in a bid to win market share in the global tussle over energy prices.

The move to increase output dramatically follows notification to customers that Aramco would offer big discounts around the world, and further ratchets up the pressure on global energy markets.

Tuesday’s announcement was followed by an immediate response by Russia, the world’s second biggest producer, with its own output increase.

Topics: Saudi Aramco Oil Saudi Arabia

