TikTok steps up transparency efforts after privacy concerns in United States

Several US agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  Several US agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app
Social media app TikTok is launching a content moderation center in a bid to boost transparency, the Chinese company said on Wednesday, as it faces scrutiny from US lawmakers who have accused it of sharing user data with the Chinese government.
The “Transparency Center” is to be opened at TikTok’s Los Angeles office where external experts will oversee its operations, the company said in its blog.
The center would later provide insights into the app’s source code, the closely guarded internal instructions of the software, and offer more details on privacy and security.
Several US agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app, whose popularity among teenagers has been growing rapidly.
According to a 2017 Chinese law, companies operating in the country are required to cooperate with the government on national intelligence.
The US Navy banned the app in December from its government issued mobile devices, calling it a “cybersecurity threat.” Later that month, TikTok published its first transparency report on the “volume and nature” of governmental requests for its users’ account information.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley called for a blanket ban on the app for all federal employees last week, representing a broader concern among lawmakers about collection and sharing of data on US users with the Chinese government.
The company has however refuted claims and has said that US user data is stored in the United States and that China does not have jurisdiction over content that is not in China.
TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

Australia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data

  • Facebook accused of breaching privacy law by disclosing 311,127 users’ information for political profiling
  • Last July, Facebook was fined a record $5 billion by the US Federal Trade Commission
SYDNEY: The Australian privacy regulator filed a lawsuit against Facebook, accusing the social media giant of sharing the personal details of more than 300,000 people with political consultant Cambridge Analytica without their knowledge.
In the Federal Court lawsuit, the Australian Information Commissioner accused Facebook of breaching privacy law by disclosing 311,127 users’ information for political profiling via a survey product, ‘This Is Your Digital Life’, on its website.
“The design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed,” Information Commissioner Angelene Falk said in a statement.
The suit sought unspecified damages, adding that each breach of privacy law could draw a maximum penalty of A$1.7 million ($1.1 million). The fine would amount to A$529 billion if the court awarded the maximum for each of the 311,127 instances.
A Facebook spokeswoman said the company had engaged “actively” with the Office of the Information Commissioner over the past two years as part of the investigation.
“We’ve made major changes to our platforms, in consultation with international regulators, to restrict the information available to app developers, implement new governance protocols and build industry-leading controls to help people protect and manage their data,” she said in a statement.
“We’re unable to comment further as this is now before the Federal Court.”
Last July, Facebook was fined a record $5 billion by the US Federal Trade Commission after a probe triggered by the same user personality quiz from 2014 to 2015.
In all, Facebook was accused of inappropriately sharing information belonging to 87 million users globally with the survey tool of now-defunct British firm Cambridge Analytica. The consultancy’s clients included US President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign.
In the months after Trump’s election, Cambridge Analytica registered a business in Australia but never went to work for an Australian political party.
In the Australian lawsuit, the Information Commissioner said Facebook did not know the exact nature of the data it shared with Cambridge Analytica’s ‘This Is Your Digital Life’ program, but that it failed to take reasonable steps to protect users’ personal information.
“As a result, the Affected Australian Individuals’ personal information was exposed to the risk of disclosure, monetization and use for political profiling purposes,” the court filing said.
“These breaches amounted to serious and/or repeated interferences with the privacy of the Australian Affected Individuals,” it added.

