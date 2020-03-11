Police incident over suspicious vehicle in central London ends

LONDON: British police said an incident at a major junction in central London was over after they investigated a suspicious vehicle which had prompted a security alert.
Traffic had been stopped at Elephant and Castle, a major thoroughfare for traffic into the capital from southeast London while police examined contents of a car.
“(The) incident has been stood down,” a police spokewoman said.
- Elephant and Castle Underground station was closed during the incident
- The police eventually gave the all clear after it was discovered there was no threat
