You are here

  • Home
  • France announces measures to combat coronavirus, mosques to close

France announces measures to combat coronavirus, mosques to close

Muslims gather at the Great Mosque of Paris at the start of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of Ramadan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jcwv3

Updated 12 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

France announces measures to combat coronavirus, mosques to close

  • The death toll in France has reached 30, and the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) has given instructions to the country’s 5 million Muslims to be followed in all Islamic places of worship
  • As of next Friday all large mosques in places such as Paris, Ivry, Argenteuil and Strasbourg which accommodate more than 1,000 people would be advised not to open for Friday prayers
Updated 12 sec ago
Randa Takieddine

PARIS: France has announced that its Minister of Culture Franck Riester, who tested positive for the coronavirus, is feeling well despite his condition. 

Riester is believed to have caught it from one of the five French parliamentarians to have thus far been diagnosed with the virus, having spent several days last week in the National Assembly.

The death toll in France has reached 30, and the French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) has given instructions to the country’s 5 million Muslims to be followed in all Islamic places of worship.

The French government has instructed the population to regularly wash their hands with soap, not to shake hands, and to use towels for washing before prayers.

Mohammed Moussawi, head of the CFCM, spoke to Arab News and said that as of next Friday all large mosques in places such as Paris, Ivry, Argenteuil and Strasbourg which accommodate more than 1,000 people would be advised not to open for Friday prayers, and that worships should instead pray at home.

Moussawi said that in the region of l’Oise, a decision had already been taken to close all mosques and other public gathering places. Both l’Oise and Mulhouse have experienced a spread of the virus and been advised to close all mosques for the five daily prayers. There were also instructions that unwell people and the elderly should not attend mosques in those areas until further notice.

He added that despite the coronavirus, there had not been a noticeable drop in the number of people going to mosques.

“This is the reason why we insist on different imams advising the Muslim community to be cautious, to implement the necessary instructions in order to avoid the spread of the virus,” he said.

He added no decision had been taken prohibiting people, even the elderly, from going as usual to mosques.  

He said with old people a great deal of education and advice was needed to make them understand that it was in their interest to pray at home. “They should stop going to the mosque now and wait,” he said.

The CFCM was created in 2003 as the link between the French government, imams, and the people running mosques in France. It was meant to take care of all problems in France relating to Muslims and their religion. It does not, however, represent the Muslim community. The CFCM takes care of such religious issues as establishing cemeteries, authorizations for building mosques, and the appointments of chaplains in prisons.

In recognition of the seriousness of the situation, the protection of French President Emmanuel Macron has been strengthened. Elysee sources confirmed that his chief of staff, Patrick Strzoda, was working remotely as a precaution because he had been in contact with a person who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Topics: France Muslims Franck Riester coronavirus

Related

Update
World
Virus spreads to over 60 countries; France closes the Louvre
Middle-East
Egypt cancels large gatherings, religious events over coronavirus fears

Family of man convicted of Lockerbie bombing can appeal

Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
AP

Family of man convicted of Lockerbie bombing can appeal

  • The family will now take its case to Scotland’s High Court of Justiciary for determination
  • The bombing in 1988 killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground
Updated 34 min 27 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Scotland’s criminal appeals body said Wednesday that the family of a Libyan man jailed for the 1988 bombing of an airliner over the town of Lockerbie can launch a posthumous appeal against his conviction.
The Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission said the family of Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi is “entitled to instruct” an appeal against his 2001 conviction for blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. The bombing killed all 259 people aboard the plane and another 11 on the ground.
The family will now take its case to Scotland’s High Court of Justiciary for determination.
Commission chief executive Gerard Sinclair said “it will be for the appeal court to decide whether there has been a miscarriage of justice in this case.”
Al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds.
He died of cancer in 2012, still protesting his innocence. His family has sought to overturn the murder conviction, citing concerns about the evidence, including doubts about the timer alleged to have detonated the bomb.
“This is the second time that the commission has carried out what I believe has been a rigorous and independent review of this particular conviction, and we note that since our last review, further information has become available,” said Bill Matthews, chairman of the review commission.

Topics: Lockerbie bombing crash

Related

photos
World
Britain, US mark 30 years since Lockerbie bombing

Latest updates

France announces measures to combat coronavirus, mosques to close
Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday
Family of man convicted of Lockerbie bombing can appeal
Egypt cancels large gatherings, religious events over coronavirus fears
UK launches $39bn stimulus, shock rate cut to combat coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.