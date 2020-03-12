You are here

  UN experts denounce Iranian 'threats' against BBC staff

UN experts denounce Iranian 'threats' against BBC staff

A BBC sign is displayed outside Broadcasting House in London, Britain July 19, 2017. (Reuters)
Reuters

  The special rapporteurs urged the Iranian authorities to stop threatening reporters
  There had been a "recent escalation in harassment" of BBC Persian staff and their families
GENEVA: Four United Nations experts on Wednesday called out Tehran for allegedly intimidating BBC and other broadcast journalists and their families with death threats.
Voicing their "alarm" in a joint statement, the special rapporteurs -- independent experts who do not speak for the UN but report their findings to it -- urged the Iranian authorities to stop threatening reporters.
"Journalists working for the BBC Persian Service and other Farsi-language news outlets outside Iran have faced threats, criminal investigations, unlawful surveillance, freezing of assets, defamation and harassment by Iranian authorities," they said.
"Several journalists have also been targeted for going public about the harassment and seeking protection from the UN."
In a statement, the British Broadcasting Corporation said there had been a "recent escalation in harassment" of BBC Persian staff and their families, coinciding with a crackdown on dissent within Iran.
It claimed "express threats" had been made "by state officials" towards the safety of BBC Persian journalists outside Iran.
The BBC statement said that Rana Rahimpour, a BBC Persian journalist, had recounted receiving a message threatening that she, her husband and their children would be assassinated within a month, while there were also threats towards her elderly parents based in Iran.
The UN special rapporteurs warned Tehran that such actions could violate Iran's human rights obligations under international law.
They urged the Iranian government to "cease the intimidation, harassment and threats, including death threats, against BBC and other journalists working outside Iran for Farsi-language news outlets, as well as reprisals against their family members in Iran".

Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

TikTok steps up transparency efforts after privacy concerns in United States

  • Several US agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app
Updated 11 March 2020
Reuters

Social media app TikTok is launching a content moderation center in a bid to boost transparency, the Chinese company said on Wednesday, as it faces scrutiny from US lawmakers who have accused it of sharing user data with the Chinese government.
The “Transparency Center” is to be opened at TikTok’s Los Angeles office where external experts will oversee its operations, the company said in its blog.
The center would later provide insights into the app’s source code, the closely guarded internal instructions of the software, and offer more details on privacy and security.
Several US agencies that deal with national security and intelligence issues have banned employees from using the app, whose popularity among teenagers has been growing rapidly.
According to a 2017 Chinese law, companies operating in the country are required to cooperate with the government on national intelligence.
The US Navy banned the app in December from its government issued mobile devices, calling it a “cybersecurity threat.” Later that month, TikTok published its first transparency report on the “volume and nature” of governmental requests for its users’ account information.
Republican Senator Josh Hawley called for a blanket ban on the app for all federal employees last week, representing a broader concern among lawmakers about collection and sharing of data on US users with the Chinese government.
The company has however refuted claims and has said that US user data is stored in the United States and that China does not have jurisdiction over content that is not in China.
TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, allows users to create and share short videos with special effects, and is hugely popular in Southeast Asia, including India.

