Riyadh governor receives Saudi Cancer Society's officials

Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the chairman of the Saudi Cancer Society, Saud bin Mohammed bin Hajid, and members of the society’s board of directors on Wednesday. 

The reception was also attended by the deputy governor for development affairs in Riyadh, Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Arifi.

Bin Hajid reviewed the society’s most notable achievements and services, including several social service programs such as housing, transportation, and financial support, in addition to psychological support services, including entertainment programs, tours, and more.

He also highlighted the society’s early detection programs, such as the Abdul Lateef Charitable Screening Center.

The society has spent more than SR171,456,252 ($45,678,132) since its inception, he revealed, on services to support and treat cancer sufferers.

Prince Faisal thanked the leadership of the Saudi Cancer Society and expressed his support for its programs. He stressed the importance of doing as much as possible to serve cancer patients, and wished everyone success in their efforts.

 

Topics: Saudi Cancer Society

DiplomaticQuarter: New Mauritanian envoy to Saudi Arabia extends hand of friendship to Kingdom

Updated 12 March 2020
SPA

DiplomaticQuarter: New Mauritanian envoy to Saudi Arabia extends hand of friendship to Kingdom

Updated 12 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Mauritania’s newly appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sidi Ali Ould Sidi Ali, met with the chairman of the Saudi-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Assaf bin Salem Abu Thunein, in Riyadh.

The committee chairman congratulated Sidi Ali on becoming the northwest African nation’s envoy to the Kingdom and wished him success in further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and chambers.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual concern along with ways to enhance the work of the friendship committee.

In October 2019, Abu Thunein led a delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council to Nouakchott, the capital and largest city of Mauritania, where he was received by Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh Sidiya.

The Kingdom’s delegation also met the speaker of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Bayeh, who said: “The bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in an upward shift.”

Nouakchott was also the April 2019 venue for a high-level conference aimed at expanding trade and investment between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania.

Business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, which was jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers’ Union of Mauritania.

Topics: Saudi-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee

