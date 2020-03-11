Riyadh governor receives Saudi Cancer Society's officials

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the chairman of the Saudi Cancer Society, Saud bin Mohammed bin Hajid, and members of the society’s board of directors on Wednesday.

The reception was also attended by the deputy governor for development affairs in Riyadh, Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al-Arifi.

Bin Hajid reviewed the society’s most notable achievements and services, including several social service programs such as housing, transportation, and financial support, in addition to psychological support services, including entertainment programs, tours, and more.

He also highlighted the society’s early detection programs, such as the Abdul Lateef Charitable Screening Center.

The society has spent more than SR171,456,252 ($45,678,132) since its inception, he revealed, on services to support and treat cancer sufferers.

Prince Faisal thanked the leadership of the Saudi Cancer Society and expressed his support for its programs. He stressed the importance of doing as much as possible to serve cancer patients, and wished everyone success in their efforts.