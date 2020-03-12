You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: New Mauritanian envoy to Saudi Arabia extends hand of friendship to Kingdom

Mauritanian ambassador meets Assaf bin Salem Abu Thunein, chairman of the Saudi-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee. (Supplied)
Updated 12 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Mauritania’s newly appointed ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sidi Ali Ould Sidi Ali, met with the chairman of the Saudi-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee, Assaf bin Salem Abu Thunein, in Riyadh.

The committee chairman congratulated Sidi Ali on becoming the northwest African nation’s envoy to the Kingdom and wished him success in further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries and chambers.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual concern along with ways to enhance the work of the friendship committee.

In October 2019, Abu Thunein led a delegation from the Saudi Shoura Council to Nouakchott, the capital and largest city of Mauritania, where he was received by Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Ould Bedde Ould Cheikh Sidiya.

The Kingdom’s delegation also met the speaker of the Mauritanian National Assembly, Sheikh Ould Bayeh, who said: “The bilateral relations between the two countries are developing in an upward shift.”

Nouakchott was also the April 2019 venue for a high-level conference aimed at expanding trade and investment between Saudi Arabia and Mauritania.

Business leaders and ministers from both countries took part in the Saudi-Mauritanian Economic Forum, which was jointly organized by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the National Employers’ Union of Mauritania.

Topics: Saudi-Mauritanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee

Bader Kureyem Al-Zarea, vice rector at Jouf University

Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Bader Kureyem Al-Zarea, vice rector at Jouf University

Updated 58 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Bader Kureyem Al-Zarea has been vice rector of Jouf University since September 2016.

He gained a bachelor’s degree in dental surgery from King Saud University, Riyadh, in 1998, and a master’s degree in prosthetic dentistry in 2004 from Jordan University of Science and Technology, in the city of Irbid.

Al-Zarea started practicing dentistry at the Saudi Ministry of Health’s Gurrayat Dental Center in 1999 and held numerous positions there through to 2005 including general dental practitioner, center director, assistant clinical director, and consultant.

Between 2005 and 2011 he worked at a private dental center as a consultant, and over the same period was an adviser and consultant with the Specialized Academy for Medical Training in Qassim.

In 2011, Al-Zarea became an assistant professor at Jouf University’s dentistry college and a year later was appointed the college’s vice dean, a post he held until 2015. He was later promoted to dean, and still retains the position.

He is also an academic and administrative supervisor, and associate professor of prosthetic dentistry at Jouf University.

Al-Zarea introduced an integrated transformation plan for e-learning education which involved turning traditional lectures into e-learning tutorials, an initiative that has now been running at the university for a number of years.

In line with the recommendations of the university’s committee to follow up on the transition to e-learning education, the previously adopted electronic courses will continue and tests will be postponed until further notice, and if educational institutions remain closed, an adequate mechanism will be adopted.

The committee’s recommendations included preparing students through the electronic portal, with the same mechanism used in classroom lectures.

The committee also urged professors and teachers to provide coordinators of the e-learning units with daily reports on attendance and the regularity of studies to be referred to the deans of institutions.

Topics: Who's Who Al-Jouf University

