You are here

  • Home
  • India’s Congress faces existential crisis after defection

India’s Congress faces existential crisis after defection

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Short Url

https://arab.news/vgred

Updated 12 March 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India’s Congress faces existential crisis after defection

  • Senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joins ruling BJP in fresh blow to opposition
Updated 12 March 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition party and its oldest political outfit, the Indian National Congress (INC), is in a political turmoil following the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia, a senior party leader, who joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

“Today’s Congress Party ignores the reality, there is inertia and many people are not given a chance to take a leadership role. The situation is the same across the country, but in Madhya Pradesh, the dreams that we saw together have been shattered,” Scindia said on Wednesday immediately after joining the BJP.

The move raises fresh questions about the survival of the INC and its future role as the main anchor of the secular consolidation against the predominant Hindu right-wing party.

Scindia, a former central minister, a party general secretary and an important leader of the crucial state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), was engaged in a factional fight with the local leadership of the party in the state.

He has been unhappy since his claim for the chief minister’s post for MP was rejected by the party central leadership one-and-a-half years ago, with reports saying that his demand for a seat in the Upper House of parliament was also ignored by the party.

On Monday, he declared an open revolt against the Congress and, along with 17 party legislators, broke rank with the state leadership, bringing the Congress government to the brink
of collapse.

Many thought it was a bargaining tactic. However, on Tuesday he met the top BJP leaders and resigned from the Congress Party.

The revolt has dealt a big blow to the stability of the Congress-ruled MP state, which it captured from the BJP one-and-a-half years ago after being in opposition for 15 years.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “destabilizing the elected government in Madhya Pradesh.”

For the INC, the revolt is seen as a second major setback after the second defeat in the general elections in May last year.

Some party leaders have started questioning the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi, who was put in charge of the party after her son Rahul Gandhi refused to lead after the debacle in the parliamentary elections last year.

“Scindia’s departure is a big blow to the INC. He was a central pillar in the party and the party should have done more to convince him to stay,” young Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi tweeted on Wednesday.

He said: “India’s oldest party needs to empower young leaders who have the capacity to work hard and resonate with the masses.”

The crisis in the Congress comes at a time when there has been a clamor for a united secular front against the rising tide of Hindu right-wing forces.

Many see the Congress Party as the only alternative to the BJP, which has been largely blamed for the recent violence in Delhi that claimed the lives of more than 50 people, mostly Muslims.

“Scindia’s departure is not a setback but an opportunity for the Congress to consolidate itself further by sorting out its leadership issue,” Dr. Satish Mishra of New Delhi based think tank, the Observer Research Foundation, told Arab News.

Prof. Zoya Hasan of New Delhi-based Jawaharlal University agreed.

“Scindia’s defection to the BJP at this point is a big setback for the Congress because he’s a close friend of Rahul Gandhi and it exposes the inability of the Congress to promote the second line of leadership,” she said, adding that the timing was “most unfortunate.”

“The country needs a strong opposition to counter the politics of hate and division. Although nothing has been done to revive the Congress in the past six years, it is still the most important party with pan-India support and, therefore, should be at the front and center of opposition to the BJP,” Hasan told Arab News.

Political analyst and senior journalist Harish Khare reasons that “the Scindia treachery must be converted into a historic opportunity.”

“Just when a restive citizenry was summoning a new imagination to challenge new India’s communal theology, Scindia has given an opportunity to a beleaguered Modi regime to regain the political upper-hand,” Khare told Arab News.

“The Congress has to reinvent itself as an agency committed to a decent constitutional compact and an instrument for restoration of the stability and moral authority of the Indian state,” he said.

Topics: India

Related

World
India’s celebration of festival of colors muted amid coronavirus fears

New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear

Updated 14 March 2020
AP

New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear

  • New Zealand has had just six confirmed cases of COVID-19
  • 51 people were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques
Updated 14 March 2020
AP

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: A national memorial in New Zealand to commemorate the 51 people who were killed when a gunman attacked two mosques one year ago has been canceled due to concern over the new coronavirus.
Thousands of people were expected to attend the Sunday service in Christchurch to mark the anniversary of the March 15 shooting.
New Zealand has had just six confirmed cases of COVID-19. All of those cases have been connected to people returning from abroad and so far there haven’t been signs of a local outbreak. The most recent case, involving a man in his 60s who recently returned from the US, was announced by health officials Saturday.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the decision to cancel the service at Horncastle Arena, also announced Saturday, was pragmatic and precautionary.
“We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done,” Ardern said in a release.
The announcement came a day after Ardern had said at a news conference in Christchurch that the event would still go ahead.
Some had questioned at the time why the event was proceeding after Ardern and other officials had elected to cancel a festival in Auckland celebrating Pacific culture due to fears over the coronavirus.
Ardern had said Saturday that the Pasifika Festival was canceled out of a specific concern the virus could spread to Pacific islands that don’t have the health infrastructure to cope with an outbreak.
On Friday, Ardern attended a special joint prayer with members of both mosques that were attacked.
Immediately after last year’s attacks, Ardern started working on changing the nation’s gun laws. The deadliest types of semi-automatics are now banned, and in a nationwide buyback, gun owners turned in about 60,000 of their newly outlawed weapons for cash.
Ardern also worked on trying to eliminate terror attacks from being shown online, after the gunman livestreamed the Christchurch attacks. Ardern brought some nations and tech companies together to work on the issue in what she named the Christchurch Call, which she said had helped start a new crisis response protocol.
“As a result of the protocol and that coordination in those events where social media platforms have been used to broadcast attacks, the circulation of those videos had been far, far diminished,” she said.
The man accused of the attacks, 29-year-old Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant, is due to stand trial in June on charges of terrorism, murder and attempted murder. If found guilty, he would face a sentence of life imprisonment.

Topics: Christchurch Memorial China Coronavirus

Related

Media
New Zealand bans video game glorifying Christchurch mosque shooting
World
German far-right group planned Christchurch-style mosque attacks

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights
New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear
Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure
Premier League, Champions League call off matches
Pakistan Super League to end 4 days ahead of schedule after 10 foreign players withdraw

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.