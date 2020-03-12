AutoWorld digitally transforms with Infor CloudSuite Equipment

Infor, a global business cloud software company, has announced that Al-Jazira Equipment Co. Ltd. (commercially known as AutoWorld), an auto leasing firm in Saudi Arabia, has selected Infor CloudSuite Equipment to help spearhead its digital transformation.

Infor CloudSuite Equipment will help support AutoWorld’s new digital transformation project, SWITCH, which is designed to accelerate the digitization of its business processes, particularly those related to operational leasing and maintenance of its fleet of vehicles.

AutoWorld will use Infor’s solution to get an intuitive and streamlined approach to leasing management, such as a single entry point to manage the complete leasing flow: From leasing quotations, through to contract, vehicle dispatch, return, and invoicing — with built-in support for complex pricing, discount scenarios, bulk leasing, and more.

Moreover, AutoWorld will use Infor’s solution to standardize key business functions across its operations in Saudi Arabia with the aim of building a more effective workforce and delivering enhanced customer acquisition and retention.

“We’re focused on digitizing our business in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Digital Transformation Program, with the aim of simplifying, standardizing, and transforming our business practices to deliver best-in-class services to our customers as highlighted in our recently developed business strategy, Shift 2025,” said Tariq Khoshhal, CEO of AutoWorld.

“The depth and breadth of Infor’s CloudSuite Equipment solution will help us become even more competitive through the increased visibility of critical business information, the smooth flow of data between departments, and streamlined business processes across all of our offices.”

The deployment of Infor CloudSuite Equipment is being managed by IT consulting firm Wipro and is expected to be live in July.

“AutoWorld is looking for an edge in an increasingly competitive market, but which also holds immense growth potential,” said Jonathan Wood, general manager, Infor Middle East and Africa. “Infor’s CloudSuite Equipment solution helps provide flexibility to manage mix-mode and complex environments, while also giving the agility and scalability required to prosper in Saudi Arabia’s thriving private sector.”

This deployment is important in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing auto sector, where the value of the vehicle rental market is expected to reach $641 million in 2023 from $560 million in 2020, according to research from Statista. The auto market is also experiencing significant expansion following the country’s decision in 2018 to allow women to drive.

AutoWorld is headquartered in Alkhobar and has offices throughout Saudi Arabia, covering all major commercial and industrial cities.