AutoWorld digitally transforms with Infor CloudSuite Equipment

Updated 12 March 2020

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

AutoWorld digitally transforms with Infor CloudSuite Equipment

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

Infor, a global business cloud software company, has announced that Al-Jazira Equipment Co. Ltd. (commercially known as AutoWorld), an auto leasing firm in Saudi Arabia, has selected Infor CloudSuite Equipment to help spearhead its digital transformation.

Infor CloudSuite Equipment will help support AutoWorld’s new digital transformation project, SWITCH, which is designed to accelerate the digitization of its business processes, particularly those related to operational leasing and maintenance of its fleet of vehicles. 

AutoWorld will use Infor’s solution to get an intuitive and streamlined approach to leasing management, such as a single entry point to manage the complete leasing flow: From leasing quotations, through to contract, vehicle dispatch, return, and invoicing — with built-in support for complex pricing, discount scenarios, bulk leasing, and more.

Moreover, AutoWorld will use Infor’s solution to standardize key business functions across its operations in Saudi Arabia with the aim of building a more effective workforce and delivering enhanced customer acquisition and retention.

“We’re focused on digitizing our business in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Digital Transformation Program, with the aim of simplifying, standardizing, and transforming our business practices to deliver best-in-class services to our customers as highlighted in our recently developed business strategy, Shift 2025,” said Tariq Khoshhal, CEO of AutoWorld. 

“The depth and breadth of Infor’s CloudSuite Equipment solution will help us become even more competitive through the increased visibility of critical business information, the smooth flow of data between departments, and streamlined business processes across all of our offices.” 

The deployment of Infor CloudSuite Equipment is being managed by IT consulting firm Wipro and is expected to be live in July. 

“AutoWorld is looking for an edge in an increasingly competitive market, but which also holds immense growth potential,” said Jonathan Wood, general manager, Infor Middle East and Africa. “Infor’s CloudSuite Equipment solution helps provide flexibility to manage mix-mode and complex environments, while also giving the agility and scalability required to prosper in Saudi Arabia’s thriving private sector.”

This deployment is important in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing auto sector, where the value of the vehicle rental market is expected to reach $641 million in 2023 from $560 million in 2020, according to research from Statista. The auto market is also experiencing significant expansion following the country’s decision in 2018 to allow women to drive. 

AutoWorld is headquartered in Alkhobar and has offices throughout Saudi Arabia, covering all major commercial and industrial cities. 

Topics: Vision 2030

GE powers the ‘age of gas’ in Middle East

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

GE powers the ‘age of gas’ in Middle East

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

As we look at the decade ahead and beyond, there can be no doubt that gas will continue to play a critical role in the Middle East’s energy mix. 

The underlying factors behind this projection and next-gen solutions that will continue to drive the power sector forward were highlighted at a GE Gas Power media roundtable held recently under the theme “The Evolving Energy Landscape and the Role of Gas in Securing the Middle East’s Energy Future.” The roundtable was addressed by Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Gas Power MENA and South Asia (MENASA); Salim Mousallam, executive sales leader for GE Gas Power Gulf and Pakistan; and Mohamed Serag, regional engineering manager, GE Gas Power MENASA. 

On the supply side, the discovery and development of new gas reservoirs in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other countries across the Middle East will help drive fuel self-sufficiency and energy independence. Advancements made in liquefied natural gas (LNG) are also expected to ease access to gas. 

At the demand end, power consumption in the region is also likely to continue to grow. The Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) expects demand for power in the Middle East to reach 2,419 terawatt hours (TWh) by 2040, almost double the 2016 levels. “Several factors contribute to this trend. The region is a hub for industries such as smelters and cement, which depend on large, uninterrupted supplies of power as an essential input. Many countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen and others continue to experience frequent energy shortages and need to add significant new capacity to their grids to meet the needs of present and future generations,” said Anis. “Additionally, MENA’s population is projected to continue to grow faster than the global average for the foreseeable future, from over 448 million in 2018 to more than 719 million in 2050. This growth will drive further demand for efficient, affordable and reliable power.” 

Gas power is an excellent complement to renewable energy as the world, MENA included, transitions to cleaner sources of power generation. 

A key driver in leveraging the “age of gas” is the development of advanced technologies. Today, GE has the world’s largest installed base of over 7,500 gas turbines with more than 200 million operating hours and is helping customers around the world to unlock the potential of gas. GE’s HA gas turbine technology, for example, has already set two world records for efficiency, one each in the 60 hertz and 50 hertz segments of the global power market.

“Gas will be at the heart of the energy sector of the future and GE Gas Power will continue to be a partner of growth for countries across the Middle East as they strengthen national power infrastructure further,” added Anis.

Topics: gas MENASA

