Mamo Michelangelo opening soon in Riyadh

Al-Khozama Management Company, Mamo and Arjun Waney, the creators and co-owners of popular international restaurants, have announced that Italian restaurant Mamo Michelangelo is set to open doors in Riyadh by the end of March, at Al-Faisaliah Hotel Suites Wing.

“With authentic Italian and Provençal recipes and passionate chefs to serve fresh and delicious dishes, Mamo Michelangelo’s menu is already creating a stir and will quench the appetite of local gastronomes with its specialties, using ingredients sourced from their origins, to truly experience the authentic flavors of Italy and South of France,” a statement said.

Food enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia are well acquainted with Mamo Michelangelo after its successful pop-up during Jeddah Season last year. Mamo Michelangelo’s culinary arts embodies the essence of the French Riviera.

It offers a charming ambiance for lovers of gastronomy, where guests can enjoy a five-star dining experience in an authentic setting decorated with old materials from Provence and Italy.

The restaurant’s world-famous culinary experience embraces French and Italian influences from the region, incorporating a mix of classic family recipes and seasonal Mamo specialties. Mamo has designed a menu of fine Italian cuisine, which includes dishes that cannot be found elsewhere, such as a creamy burrata from Napoli, a lamb shoulder perfectly cooked in the wood-fired oven, a delicious chicken and some signature dishes like truffle focaccia and truffle raviolinis as well as countless other culinary delights. Guests can end their meal with a traditional tiramisu or a lemon tart.

The celebrity-filled five-star restaurant on the French Riviera, Mamo Michelangelo opened in 1992 and has since then welcomed guests from the worlds of Hollywood, fashion, television, football, racing and others, and has clients from around the globe, including Saudi Arabia.