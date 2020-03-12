McIlroy chasing first back-to-back at Players Championship

You are here

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland putts on the 17th green during a practice round prior to The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2020 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, US: Rory McIlroy has his eye on a piece of PGA Tour history this week as he targets a successful defense of The Players Championship.
The world number one arrives at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida aiming to become the first player to go back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass.
"I don't think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament, but to be the first one to defend here would be very cool," McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday.
McIlroy will tee off on Thursday after an encouraging start to the season that has seen him post five top-five finishes in six starts.
He was in the hunt for victory at last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational but slid out of contention after two double-bogeys on the final round.
Nevertheless, the Northern Irishman sees similarities between his start to this season and last year, when he bagged the first of four wins in 2019 at The Players after a run of consistent performances.
"It's nice to be back," McIlroy said. "A lot of similarities between this year and last year in terms of how I've played the first few events of the year, given myself some chances, haven't quite been able to capitalize, and yeah, obviously would be wonderful to replicate what happened last year."
Webb Simpson, the 2018 Players Champion, will not be surprised if McIlroy ends up walking away with the $2.7 million winner's cheque this weekend.
Simpson believes the 30-year-old McIlroy is comfortably the world's best player.
"Not needing to say this, but he's certainly the best player in the world right now," Simpson said. "He's floated in and out of the best player in the world for his whole career it seems like.
"His bad play and bad stretches is better than most every guy out here. And when he's playing his best, he's hard to beat.
"He's already created the opinion that he's going to go down as one of the great players ever in golf, which is great for him, great for us, great for our Tour. He's one of those guys that you expect to be in contention every week."
This week's tournament -- often described as golf's fifth unofficial major -- is taking place against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis that has decimated the global sporting landscape.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the tour had set up a task force of officials who were monitoring the outbreak on a day-to-day basis.
"I think it goes without saying that the health, safety, wellbeing of our players, our fans, our tournaments, everybody that's involved in our ecosystem is of utmost importance," Monahan said.

India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus

Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

India orders international cricket matches in empty stadiums to combat coronavirus

  • India has so far been relatively unscathed by the virus compared to elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America
  • New Delhi said late on Wednesday it will cancel almost all visas issued for travel to the country until April 15
Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: The India government has ordered upcoming international cricket matches to be played in empty stadiums, as travel operators warned of an unprecedented impact of a blanket visa ban by the government to combat the spread of coronavirus.
With just 68 confirmed cases and no deaths, India has so far been relatively unscathed by the virus compared to elsewhere in Asia, Europe and North America. But experts fear that its overstretched medical systems may not be able to handle the type of intensive care required to handle a spike in infections.
New Delhi said late on Wednesday it will cancel almost all visas issued for travel to the country until April 15, in one of the most far-reaching attempts to prevent the spread of the virus.
On Thursday, the country’s sports secretary said it wanted the national cricket team’s upcoming matches to be played in empty stadiums — an unheard-of occurrence for one of India’s national obsessions.
The chief ministers of two states where India is due to play matches against South Africa this month “have been advised to avoid gathering of people,” RS Jhulaniya said. “Matches may go on without spectator crowd.”
Brijesh Patel, governing council chairman of the Indian Premier League, the country’s premier domestic cricket tournament due to start later this month, said the organization would meet on Saturday to discuss “all possibilities” regarding the tournament, including visas issues for overseas players and the possibility of playing matches in empty stadiums.
Tourist and business travel have already dipped sharply this year, but the visa ban will take activity to an “all time low,” according to Chetan Gupta, general secretary of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India.
As one of the world’s most popular travel destinations, millions of people in the country rely on tourism for employment. Around 10 million foreign tourists visit the country each year, according to government data.
“All our members are suffering at the moment,” Gupta said. “No one has any business at all — inbound, outbound or domestic.”
Since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the flu-like coronavirus has infected more than 126,000 and killed over 4,600 people globally, according to Reuters calculations.

Topics: Cricket India

