Turkey largely agreed with Russia on details of Idlib cease-fire: state media

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands at the end of a joint press statement following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 5, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

  • Talks with the Russians still underway
  • All Turkish forces in Idlib remain in place and military offensive to continue if the cease-fire is violated
ANKARA: Turkish and Russian officials have largely reached an agreement on details of a cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib region during talks in Ankara, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.
Last week, Turkey and Russia agreed on the cease-fire meant to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara this week to discuss the details including a security corridor and joint patrols on the key M4 highway.
Akar said talks with the Russians were still underway, and all Turkish forces in Idlib remained in place. He said Turkey would continue its military offensive in Idlib if the cease-fire is violated, reiterating a warning by President Tayyip Erdogan a day earlier.

Topics: Turkey Russia Idlib Syria

Turkey carried out unprecedented crackdown on free expression: US State Department

Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey carried out unprecedented crackdown on free expression: US State Department

  • The report said that Turkey used violence against journalists and closed media outlets
  • The report identified a list of crimes by Turkey including arbitrary killings and torture
Updated 48 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The US State Department has released a report accusing Turkey of committing crimes against its people and restricting freedom of expression.

The Department said in its report that Turkey restricted freedom of expression such as the press and the internet. The country had also used violence against journalists and closed media outlets, and arrested journalists for unjustified reasons or for criticizing government policies or officials, the statement added.

The report has identified a list of crimes committed by Turkey including: “Arbitrary killings; suspicious deaths of persons in custody; forced disappearances; torture; arbitrary arrest and detention of tens of thousands of persons, including former opposition members of parliament, lawyers, journalists, foreign citizens, and employees of the U.S. Mission, for purported ties to “terrorist” groups or peaceful legitimate speech.”

In the presidential and parliamentary elections of 2018, Europe’s Organization for Security and Cooperation had shown concern over the country’s restrictions with regards to media reporting and competition between opposition candidates, the report said.

Since the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, the report added, Turkish authorities have suspended more than 45,000 police and military personnel and more than 130,000 civil servants, dismissed one-third of the judiciary, arrested above 80,000 citizens and locked down more than 1,500 non-governmental organizations on terrorism-related grounds.

“The government took limited steps to investigate, prosecute, and punish members of the security forces and other officials accused of human rights abuses; impunity remained a problem,” the report added.

The Department also accused the government for not revealing any information on efforts to investigate the deaths of civilians linked to the country’s fight against the terrorist group Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Topics: Turkey

