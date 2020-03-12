ANKARA: Turkish and Russian officials have largely reached an agreement on details of a cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib region during talks in Ankara, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.
Last week, Turkey and Russia agreed on the cease-fire meant to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib. A Russian delegation arrived in Ankara this week to discuss the details including a security corridor and joint patrols on the key M4 highway.
Akar said talks with the Russians were still underway, and all Turkish forces in Idlib remained in place. He said Turkey would continue its military offensive in Idlib if the cease-fire is violated, reiterating a warning by President Tayyip Erdogan a day earlier.
Turkey largely agreed with Russia on details of Idlib cease-fire: state media
https://arab.news/4fnsb
Turkey largely agreed with Russia on details of Idlib cease-fire: state media
- Talks with the Russians still underway
- All Turkish forces in Idlib remain in place and military offensive to continue if the cease-fire is violated
ANKARA: Turkish and Russian officials have largely reached an agreement on details of a cease-fire in Syria’s Idlib region during talks in Ankara, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state media on Thursday.