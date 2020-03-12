La Liga suspends fixtures for at least two weeks, Real Madrid put in quarantine

MADRID: Real Madrid went into quarantine on Thursday as La Liga announced Spain’s top two divisions will be suspended for at least two weeks over the coronavirus.

Official statement. LaLiga confirms suspension of the competition for Matchdays 28 and 29. https://t.co/8PugprnNoP pic.twitter.com/lkAlD64WUA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 12, 2020



The competition made the decision after Real Madrid confirmed its senior football team is in quarantine after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for the virus.