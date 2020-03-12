You are here

Shiite militia likely to blame for killing US troops in Iraq: US general

A truck loaded with Katyusha rockets is seen in Rashidiya, after ten rockets struck the Taji military camp, north of Baghdad, Iraq in this undated picture obtained Mar. 12, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The head of US Central Command did not blame any specific militia but noted that only Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah had been known to wage such an attack in the past
  • Washington blamed Kataib Hezbollah for a strike in December that killed a US contractor
WASHINGTON: Shiite militia groups in Iraq were likely responsible for the attack on Wednesday that killed one British and two American troops at a base north of Baghdad, a top US general said on Thursday, in remarks that leave the door open to potential escalation with Tehran.
US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of the military's Central Command, did not blame any specific militia but noted that only Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah had been known to wage such an attack in the past.
"While we are still investigating the attack, I will note that the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hezbollah is the only group known to have previously conducted an indirect fire attack of this scale against US and coalition forces in Iraq," McKenzie told a US Senate hearing.
Washington blamed Kataib Hezbollah for a strike in December that killed a US contractor, leading to a cycle of tit-for-tat confrontations earlier this year that culminated in January's US killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and a retaliatory Iranian missile attack that left more than 100 U.S. troops with brain injuries.
The US-led military coalition in Iraq says 18 107 mm Katyusha rockets struck Iraq's Taji military camp.
A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a total of 30 of the rockets were fired from nearby truck and that only 18 of them landed at the Iraqi base.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia condemned the rocket attack on Iraq's Taji military camp .

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that all options were on the table after the rocket attack in Iraq.
"Yesterday's attack by Iranian backed Shia militia groups, consisted of multiple indirect fires that originated from a stationary platform and was clearly targeting coalition and partnered forces on Camp Taji," Esper told reporters on Thursday. 
"Let me be clear, the United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies," Esper said.
"All options are on the table as we work with our partners to bring the perpetrators to justice and maintain deterrence," he added.

Esper told reporters he spoke Wednesday with US President Donald Trump about possible retaliatory measures. "He gave me the authority to do what we need to do," Esper said.
On Wednesday, the US-led coalition said about a dozen personnel were injured. McKenzie told the Senate there were several servicemembers injured, which leaves open the possibility that the additional wounded were contractors.
In a sign of concern that tensions between the United States and Iran could be headed toward open conflict, the Democratic-led US House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday to limit President Donald Trump's ability to wage war against Iran.
The Republican president has been engaged in a maximum-pressure campaign of renewed sanctions and near-constant rhetoric against Iran, after pulling the United States out of the international nuclear deal reached during the administration of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months.
Iran-backed paramilitary groups have regularly been rocketing and shelling bases in Iraq that host US forces and the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Topics: Iraq US Central Command

Bahrain accuses Iran of 'biological aggression' for coronavirus cover up

Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

Bahrain accuses Iran of 'biological aggression' for coronavirus cover up

  • Bahraini minister criticizes Iran for virus response
  • US general says Coronavirus makes Iran more dangerous
Updated 12 March 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Bahrain accused Iran on Thursday of “biological aggression” by covering up the spread of the new coronavirus and failing to stamp the passports of Bahraini travelers, as other Gulf Arab states boosted measures to stem rising infections.
Iran, center of the flu-like disease in the Middle East, saw its caseload grow by 1,075 to more than 10,000, while its death toll reached 429.
Many of the recorded infections throughout the Gulf region are linked to travel to Iran, which hosts several important shrines and pilgrimage sites for Shiite Muslims. No Gulf Arab state has so far reported a coronavirus death.
“With this behavior, Iran has allowed the disease to travel abroad, and in my estimation this constitutes a form of biological aggression that is criminalized by international law, as it has put in danger our safety and health and that of others,” Bahraini Interior Minister General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa said in comments on Twitter.
Bahrain on Wednesday reported 77 new infections among citizens evacuated from Iran. A second government-chartered repatriation flight is scheduled for Thursday.
Saudi Arabia last week denounced Iran for granting Saudi citizens entry amid the outbreak.
Bahrain said separately on Thursday that non-compliance with isolation measures would be punishable by up to three months in jail and a fine of up to 10,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($32,000). Three individuals have already been reported to the public prosecutor, state news agency BNA reported.

A top US general said on Thursday that Iran is significantly underreporting the number of its coronavirus victims and he believed that the global pandemic is making Tehran more dangerous, a day after an attack in Iraq that killed US and British troops.
“I think it is having an effect on how they make decisions, I think it slows them down...I believe the numbers are probably significantly underreported,” US Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of Central Command, said.
McKenzie said while he did not know for sure what impact the virus was having that “authoritarian regimes” usually react to extreme pressure by looking at external threats.
“I think it probably makes them, in terms of decision making, more dangerous rather than less dangerous,” McKenzie said during a Senate hearing.

Topics: Iran coronavirus US Bahrain Gulf China Coronavirus

