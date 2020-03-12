Saudi employers, staff urged to follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines

RIYADH: Saudi employers and staff have been urged to stick to workplace health guidelines and safety measures to limit the spread of the killer coronavirus.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has stressed the vital need for government authorities and workers to follow instructions on how to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials highlighted compliance with the Ministry of Health’s directions for avoiding infection and the importance of reporting any cases of the virus to the ministry’s call center on 937.
Anyone returning to Saudi Arabia from countries with cases of coronavirus infection should be avoided for 14 days.
Regular sterilization of frequent-use surfaces such as fingerprint machines, photocopiers, doors, and keyboards has also been recommended along with the need to provide hand sanitizers, and masks for employees suffering from symptoms such as a runny nose or cough.
Ministerial advice called for the use of visual communication systems in place of workshops, meetings and training courses and, wherever possible, remote working.
It stated that workers should be encouraged to consult a health care professional as soon as possible after experiencing coughing, fever, or symptoms of the common cold.
Employers or government bodies should ask staff suspected of having contracted the virus to disclose it and consult a physician for reassurance or, if necessary, sick leave.
As well as the provision of hand sanitizers in workplaces, individuals have been told to wash their hands regularly, avoid shaking hands, and keep a minimum of 1 meter away from other people in the working environment.
