You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi employers, staff urged to follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines

Saudi employers, staff urged to follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines

A Saudi man pulls a cart loaded with potatoes in Qatif, Saudi Arabia Mar. 9, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nqnfx

Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

Saudi employers, staff urged to follow coronavirus health and safety guidelines

  • Anyone returning to Saudi Arabia from countries with cases of coronavirus infection should be avoided for 14 days
  • Regular sterilization of frequent-use surfaces such as fingerprint machines, photocopiers, doors, and keyboards has also been recommended
Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi employers and staff have been urged to stick to workplace health guidelines and safety measures to limit the spread of the killer coronavirus.
The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has stressed the vital need for government authorities and workers to follow instructions on how to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials highlighted compliance with the Ministry of Health’s directions for avoiding infection and the importance of reporting any cases of the virus to the ministry’s call center on 937.
Anyone returning to Saudi Arabia from countries with cases of coronavirus infection should be avoided for 14 days.
Regular sterilization of frequent-use surfaces such as fingerprint machines, photocopiers, doors, and keyboards has also been recommended along with the need to provide hand sanitizers, and masks for employees suffering from symptoms such as a runny nose or cough.
Ministerial advice called for the use of visual communication systems in place of workshops, meetings and training courses and, wherever possible, remote working.
It stated that workers should be encouraged to consult a health care professional as soon as possible after experiencing coughing, fever, or symptoms of the common cold.
Employers or government bodies should ask staff suspected of having contracted the virus to disclose it and consult a physician for reassurance or, if necessary, sick leave.
As well as the provision of hand sanitizers in workplaces, individuals have been told to wash their hands regularly, avoid shaking hands, and keep a minimum of 1 meter away from other people in the working environment.

Topics: China Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Special
Saudi Arabia
Saudi employees discuss readiness to combat coronavirus
Update
Saudi Arabia
People in coronavirus isolation should not attend Friday prayers: Saudi scholars council

Saudi female artists debut in Pakistan exhibition

Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi female artists debut in Pakistan exhibition

  • Aims to help women develop new links with the global art world
Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: The National Art Gallery in Islamabad presented works by Saudi textile artists on Tuesday, at an exhibition held in commemoration of International Women’s Day.

The exhibition, “Weaving Threads,” features Nouf Beydoun, Raeda Ashour, Nojoud Al-Sudairi and Nora Al-Issa, whose works are being showcased for the first time in Pakistan.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and Dr. Fouzia Saeed, director general of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

HIGHLIGHT

The exhibition, ‘Weaving Threads,’ features Nouf Beydoun, Raeda Ashour, Nojoud Al-Sudairi and Nora Al-Issa, whose works are being showcased for the first time in Pakistan.

Organized by the PNCA and the Saudi Culture Ministry, the exhibition represents emerging freedoms for Saudi women, and aims to help women develop new links with the global art world.

Al-Malki and Saeed highlighted the importance and historical strength of Saudi-Pakistani cultural relations, and the role of artists in building the social fabric of societies and bridging cultures.

Bilateral cultural exchanges have been sought lately by both countries. During a visit to Saudi Arabia in March 2019, Pakistan’s then-Information Minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural ties between the two countries.

In September 2018, Saudi Arabia’s then-Information Minister Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad visited Pakistan to discuss cooperation in the fields of media and culture.

Topics: National Art Gallery Islamabad

Related

Saudi Arabia
Artist awarded for fostering Saudi-UK cultural ties

Latest updates

Saudi female artists debut in Pakistan exhibition
Global scramble for Saudi crude as energy prices fall
17 new cases of coronavirus bring total in Saudi Arabia to 62
Pentagon confirms strikes against five Iran-backed militia group facilities in Iraq
Professor takes the plunge to protect Kuwait’s coral reefs

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.