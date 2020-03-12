You are here

Eerie silence descends on Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fear mounts

Women wear protective face masks as they walk in Qatif, Saudi Arabia Mar. 10, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Many shopkeepers at malls in the Kingdom are experiencing a sharp slump in sales
  • The Kingdom has not classified the virus threat as “high” yet, but strict measures are being put in place to minimize the chances of spread
JEDDAH: Growing fears over coronavirus have left normally busy public spaces in Saudi Arabia all but empty as people respond to increased safety measures and self-isolation efforts. 
In unprecedented scenes, airport halls, schools, malls, sports venues, cafes and restaurants, as well as mosques, are largely deserted and eerily quiet. 
The Kingdom has not classified the virus threat as “high” yet, but strict measures are being put in place to minimize the chances of spread, including temporary closure of schools, universities, and entertainment and sports events. 
At King Abdul Aziz International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs, the departure and arrival halls are less busy amid declining traveler numbers worldwide.
Flight arrivals are checked for fever, cold and cough symptoms as medical staff along with airport staff keep a sharp eye out for anybody who could be carrying the virus. 
Many shopkeepers at malls in the Kingdom are experiencing a sharp slump in sales.
Ahmed Shawqi, a salesman at the Red Sea mall, told Arab News that most stores had already seen a negative impact because of the virus. “It makes sense. Consumers who are worried about what appears to be a global epidemic will avoid gathering in public spaces with large crowds,” he said.
However, supermarket manager Adel Al-Ahmadi said: “Around 80 percent of our customers are still coming. It is business as usual for us. We haven’t experienced any slump in sales.”

Sami Abu Ali, who mans the reception at a mall in Al-Rwais district, said that consumers will certainly change their habits if the situation gets worse. “Avoiding public spaces with large crowds is normal these days, and we have definitely noticed our visitor numbers are lower than usual,” he said.
Inside the malls, sales assistants more accustomed to offering advice on expensive handbags instead were helping customers with surgical masks.
Sporting fixtures and venues have also been hit by virus fears. The Saudi Basketball Federation began its playoffs on Saturday in Jeddah behind closed doors, with no spectators watching the action.
Games were played on television, with the sound of cheering fans missing from the coverage.
On Monday, Saudi authorities banned cafes and restaurants from serving shisha. While many cafe owners welcomed the ban on health grounds, some still seen to be offering shisha.
Ali Al-Shihri, owner of a shish cafe in Al-Rawdah district in Jeddah, said: “We are open, but the number of customers is very low since the coronavirus issue started.
“As you can see, the cafe is empty and has been for the past three days.”
Prayers at mosques normally attract crowds of worshippers, but this week there has been a significant decline in numbers at mosques across major cities.
Ahmed Abu Al-Hassan, a regular worshiper at Bin Hanbal Mosque in Al-Rawda district, said: “Any worshipper who feels symptoms such as fever, cold, coughing or sneezing, should pray at home and not attend the mosque. He should not pray in congregation, not even for Friday prayers.”
Many people said that they plan to avoid public areas, and skip events, weddings or graduations. Amid growing fear over the virus, people’s behavior and the way they communicate with each other are changing. Greeting by kissing and shaking hands is no longer acceptable to many.
The health ministry has said that government entities are doing everything possible to limit the risk of spread. The community has responded well, working to keep people safe and risk free, it said.

TheFace: Ghada Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, Saudi businesswoman

My childhood played a very important part in shaping who I am and in pointing me along the path I have taken in life, one which has been filled with many milestones.

I was born to a remarkable mother and unique father who raised a brood of seven: Two daughters and five sons. We were so blessed to have such highly educated and loving parents who raised all of us by example.

My father, Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, was a historian, researcher and the deputy of the Asir region, who also authored the Saudi Arabia Geographic Encyclopedia.

My mother, Myriam bint Aa’el Al-Harbi, was an extraordinary supermom who was honored with the Ideal Mother Award for her lifetime work to eradicate illiteracy throughout the Kingdom.

On top of her advocacy, she also pursued higher education and succeeded in earning a university degree at an advanced age. My parents’ devotion and support for me and my siblings were precious and knew no boundaries.

I married at a relatively young age and was gifted by God with my first child, Rayan, when I was just 17 years old. While raising a family, I managed to study and gained a bachelor’s degree with honors in human resources from King Abdul Aziz University, and later a master’s degree in the same subject.

I went on to take up a career in human resources and project management, developing my personal skills along the way in communication, self-motivation, and time management. As my career progressed, I also acquired management skills — such as decision-making, strategic thinking, problem solving, and project management — through specialized training courses from higher learning institutions in various countries.

I consider myself to be very lucky in being able to witness and be part of the great shift taking place in Saudi society today.

Dynamic by nature, my high energy pushed me to take on challenging jobs and tasks, even while taking care of my family and performing domestic duties at home. I strongly believe that where there is a will, there is achievement.

When I was around six years old, my late grandfather asked me: Who do you want to be in the future, a housewife or a businesswoman? I told him I wanted to be both. He was actually joking, but his joke was somehow prophetic, as years later I was able to have a family and open my own business, boosting my confidence and helping me fulfill a childhood dream.

I consider myself to be very lucky in being able to witness and be part of the great shift taking place in Saudi society today, inspired by the Vision 2030 reform plan which has empowered women to become active participants in every field of society.

I encourage all women, young and old, to get an education, work with confidence, support their families and their communities, and achieve financial independence. 

 

 

 

 

