Eerie silence descends on Saudi Arabia as coronavirus fear mounts

TheFace: Ghada Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, Saudi businesswoman

My childhood played a very important part in shaping who I am and in pointing me along the path I have taken in life, one which has been filled with many milestones.

I was born to a remarkable mother and unique father who raised a brood of seven: Two daughters and five sons. We were so blessed to have such highly educated and loving parents who raised all of us by example.

My father, Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, was a historian, researcher and the deputy of the Asir region, who also authored the Saudi Arabia Geographic Encyclopedia.

My mother, Myriam bint Aa’el Al-Harbi, was an extraordinary supermom who was honored with the Ideal Mother Award for her lifetime work to eradicate illiteracy throughout the Kingdom.

On top of her advocacy, she also pursued higher education and succeeded in earning a university degree at an advanced age. My parents’ devotion and support for me and my siblings were precious and knew no boundaries.

I married at a relatively young age and was gifted by God with my first child, Rayan, when I was just 17 years old. While raising a family, I managed to study and gained a bachelor’s degree with honors in human resources from King Abdul Aziz University, and later a master’s degree in the same subject.

I went on to take up a career in human resources and project management, developing my personal skills along the way in communication, self-motivation, and time management. As my career progressed, I also acquired management skills — such as decision-making, strategic thinking, problem solving, and project management — through specialized training courses from higher learning institutions in various countries.

Dynamic by nature, my high energy pushed me to take on challenging jobs and tasks, even while taking care of my family and performing domestic duties at home. I strongly believe that where there is a will, there is achievement.

When I was around six years old, my late grandfather asked me: Who do you want to be in the future, a housewife or a businesswoman? I told him I wanted to be both. He was actually joking, but his joke was somehow prophetic, as years later I was able to have a family and open my own business, boosting my confidence and helping me fulfill a childhood dream.

I consider myself to be very lucky in being able to witness and be part of the great shift taking place in Saudi society today, inspired by the Vision 2030 reform plan which has empowered women to become active participants in every field of society.

I encourage all women, young and old, to get an education, work with confidence, support their families and their communities, and achieve financial independence.