Saudi graduate program will help ‘shape Kingdom’s future’: Development chief

The program is for graduates from Diriyah. (Supplied/Photo)
Updated 12 March 2020
Arab News

  The initiative aims to provide training and professional opportunities to graduates
DIRIYAH: A pioneering Saudi graduate development program is readying youth talent to “play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future,” a project chief has claimed.

The initiative, launched by the Arab News (DGDA) in November last year, is providing university graduates from Diriyah with a range of training and professional opportunities to prepare them for entering the jobs market.

Being run in four stages over 12 months, the scheme includes on-the-job training and courses designed to equip trainees with the practical and theoretical skills required for their personal development.

The DGDA’s chief shared services officer, Abdullah Al-Ghanim, said: “We are proud to be part of this stage, which is very important for Saudi youth in general, and Saudi women in particular, where women make up the majority of those enrolled in the program.

“We, at DGDA, seek to develop the region in general and focus on serving Diriyah’s community in particular. Within the framework of our relentless pursuit to develop Diriyah’s community, we became fully aware of what is needed to pave the path for future talents.

“Those enrolled in the program have demonstrated their distinction and merit, and I am confident that they will play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future, and this is what makes us proud of this step.”

The program is part of the authority’s efforts to improve community interaction, attract local talent, and create a strong economy to help contribute to the Kingdom’s future prosperity.

Focus has been placed on promoting key professional skills such as effective communication, presentation, and project management, in addition to interpersonal skills including analytical thought, time management, and relationship building, with the emphasis being on achievement and entrepreneurship.

The 19 graduates from Diriyah enrolled on the program are due to finish their training in November this year.

Established in July 2017, the DGDA aims to preserve the culture of Diriyah, celebrate its community, and make it a landmark to highlight Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage.

Considered one of the Kingdom’s most important historical sites and the capital of the first Saudi state, Diriyah is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Turaif.
 

Topics: Saudi education

TheFace: Ghada Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, Saudi businesswoman

My childhood played a very important part in shaping who I am and in pointing me along the path I have taken in life, one which has been filled with many milestones.

I was born to a remarkable mother and unique father who raised a brood of seven: Two daughters and five sons. We were so blessed to have such highly educated and loving parents who raised all of us by example.

My father, Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Nasser Al-Harbi, was a historian, researcher and the deputy of the Asir region, who also authored the Saudi Arabia Geographic Encyclopedia.

My mother, Myriam bint Aa’el Al-Harbi, was an extraordinary supermom who was honored with the Ideal Mother Award for her lifetime work to eradicate illiteracy throughout the Kingdom.

On top of her advocacy, she also pursued higher education and succeeded in earning a university degree at an advanced age. My parents’ devotion and support for me and my siblings were precious and knew no boundaries.

I married at a relatively young age and was gifted by God with my first child, Rayan, when I was just 17 years old. While raising a family, I managed to study and gained a bachelor’s degree with honors in human resources from King Abdul Aziz University, and later a master’s degree in the same subject.

I went on to take up a career in human resources and project management, developing my personal skills along the way in communication, self-motivation, and time management. As my career progressed, I also acquired management skills — such as decision-making, strategic thinking, problem solving, and project management — through specialized training courses from higher learning institutions in various countries.

I consider myself to be very lucky in being able to witness and be part of the great shift taking place in Saudi society today.

Dynamic by nature, my high energy pushed me to take on challenging jobs and tasks, even while taking care of my family and performing domestic duties at home. I strongly believe that where there is a will, there is achievement.

When I was around six years old, my late grandfather asked me: Who do you want to be in the future, a housewife or a businesswoman? I told him I wanted to be both. He was actually joking, but his joke was somehow prophetic, as years later I was able to have a family and open my own business, boosting my confidence and helping me fulfill a childhood dream.

I consider myself to be very lucky in being able to witness and be part of the great shift taking place in Saudi society today, inspired by the Vision 2030 reform plan which has empowered women to become active participants in every field of society.

I encourage all women, young and old, to get an education, work with confidence, support their families and their communities, and achieve financial independence. 

 

 

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Geographic Encyclopedia Vision 2030 King Abdul Aziz University TheFace

