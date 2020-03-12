Saudi graduate program will help ‘shape Kingdom’s future’: Development chief

DIRIYAH: A pioneering Saudi graduate development program is readying youth talent to “play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future,” a project chief has claimed.

The initiative, launched by the Arab News (DGDA) in November last year, is providing university graduates from Diriyah with a range of training and professional opportunities to prepare them for entering the jobs market.

Being run in four stages over 12 months, the scheme includes on-the-job training and courses designed to equip trainees with the practical and theoretical skills required for their personal development.

The DGDA’s chief shared services officer, Abdullah Al-Ghanim, said: “We are proud to be part of this stage, which is very important for Saudi youth in general, and Saudi women in particular, where women make up the majority of those enrolled in the program.

“We, at DGDA, seek to develop the region in general and focus on serving Diriyah’s community in particular. Within the framework of our relentless pursuit to develop Diriyah’s community, we became fully aware of what is needed to pave the path for future talents.

“Those enrolled in the program have demonstrated their distinction and merit, and I am confident that they will play major roles in shaping the Kingdom’s future, and this is what makes us proud of this step.”

The program is part of the authority’s efforts to improve community interaction, attract local talent, and create a strong economy to help contribute to the Kingdom’s future prosperity.

Focus has been placed on promoting key professional skills such as effective communication, presentation, and project management, in addition to interpersonal skills including analytical thought, time management, and relationship building, with the emphasis being on achievement and entrepreneurship.

The 19 graduates from Diriyah enrolled on the program are due to finish their training in November this year.

Established in July 2017, the DGDA aims to preserve the culture of Diriyah, celebrate its community, and make it a landmark to highlight Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage.

Considered one of the Kingdom’s most important historical sites and the capital of the first Saudi state, Diriyah is home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Turaif.

