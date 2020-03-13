You are here

  Suhail Qadhi, vice chairman of the Makkah Construction and Development Co. 

Suhail Qadhi, vice chairman of the Makkah Construction and Development Co. 

Suhail Qadhi
Suhail Qadhi has been vice chairman of the Makkah Construction and Development Co. since 2003.

Qadhi did his university studies in the College of Education and graduated in 1974. He received his master’s degree in educational management of university systems in 1976 from Champen University, California. 

Qadhi received his Ph.D. in the same subject in 1980 from the University of Colorado. He was elected president of the Muslim Students Organization between 1977 and 1979, and then president of the Arab Student Organization. 

Qadhi was a member of the teaching staff in the Department of Educational Administration and Planning in 1980 at Champen University.

He then worked as an assistant to Jeddah’s governor on administrative and financial affairs, and after that, as chairman of the administrative development committee for two years.

He prepared and presented a TV program called “Opinions for Discussion” for three years. He also was a member of the Shoura Council between 1993 and 1995.

He was the director of Umm Al-Qura University between 1995 and 2000. He has participated in many scientific and international conferences.

He was chairman of the board of directors of the Elaf Group between 2011 and 2017 and chairman of the board of directors of the Makkah Literary Cultural Club between 2006 and 2011. 

He is chairman of the board of directors of Al-Birr Society in Jeddah. Qadhi said it has launched a campaign to support patients with kidney failure. 

He added that the society is witnessing an increase in the number of people with kidney failure, which is why it has established two charity centers, one of which is the biggest in Jeddah.

Topics: Who's Who Makkah Construction and Development Co.

RIYADH: King Salman received the speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, on the occasion of his election as speaker for a second term.

During their meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, the king congratulated Al-Salami, wishing him further success in his work.

The king expressed his appreciation for the Arab Parliament and its continuing defense of Arab issues, stressing the importance of confronting extremism and terrorism, and anything that threatens the security and stability of Arab countries.

Al-Salami expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and the crown prince for the Kingdom’s efforts to support the causes of Arab countries.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and State Minister Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Al-Salami has been a member of the Arab Parliament since 2013, and a member of the Saudi Shoura Council since 2009.

Topics: Arab parliament King Salman

