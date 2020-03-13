Suhail Qadhi has been vice chairman of the Makkah Construction and Development Co. since 2003.

Qadhi did his university studies in the College of Education and graduated in 1974. He received his master’s degree in educational management of university systems in 1976 from Champen University, California.

Qadhi received his Ph.D. in the same subject in 1980 from the University of Colorado. He was elected president of the Muslim Students Organization between 1977 and 1979, and then president of the Arab Student Organization.

Qadhi was a member of the teaching staff in the Department of Educational Administration and Planning in 1980 at Champen University.

He then worked as an assistant to Jeddah’s governor on administrative and financial affairs, and after that, as chairman of the administrative development committee for two years.

He prepared and presented a TV program called “Opinions for Discussion” for three years. He also was a member of the Shoura Council between 1993 and 1995.

He was the director of Umm Al-Qura University between 1995 and 2000. He has participated in many scientific and international conferences.

He was chairman of the board of directors of the Elaf Group between 2011 and 2017 and chairman of the board of directors of the Makkah Literary Cultural Club between 2006 and 2011.

He is chairman of the board of directors of Al-Birr Society in Jeddah. Qadhi said it has launched a campaign to support patients with kidney failure.

He added that the society is witnessing an increase in the number of people with kidney failure, which is why it has established two charity centers, one of which is the biggest in Jeddah.