King Salman cites Arab Parliament for continuing defense of Arab issues and confronting extremism

King Salman congratulates Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami on the occasion of his election as speaker of the Arab Parliament for a second term. (SPA)
Updated 13 March 2020
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman received the speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, on the occasion of his election as speaker for a second term.

During their meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, the king congratulated Al-Salami, wishing him further success in his work.

The king expressed his appreciation for the Arab Parliament and its continuing defense of Arab issues, stressing the importance of confronting extremism and terrorism, and anything that threatens the security and stability of Arab countries.

Al-Salami expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and the crown prince for the Kingdom’s efforts to support the causes of Arab countries.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and State Minister Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Al-Salami has been a member of the Arab Parliament since 2013, and a member of the Saudi Shoura Council since 2009.

Topics: Arab parliament King Salman

Saudi reconstruction program launches water project in Yemen

AL-MAHRAH, Yemen: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has inaugurated a water resource-management project in Al-Mahrah governorate.

The SDRPY was established to work alongside the Yemeni government to devise and implement development projects in all areas affecting the daily lives of the Yemeni people, to facilitate recovery, create job opportunities, provide basic services and support the economy.

The goal of its latest project is to provide water to around 30,000 people in the governorate and a number of directorates in Yemen.

Abdullah Suleiman, director of the SDRPY's office in Al-Mahrah, said that the project “reflects the continuous support provided by the government of King Salman for the brotherly people of Yemen in order to support vital sectors in Yemen.”

A technical research team from SDRPY has also visited printing presses in Aden governorate, in order to establish the best ways to ensure that educational material for schools can be provided and raise the production capacity of the presses.

 

Topics: Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) Yemen

Saudi reconstruction program launches water project in Yemen

