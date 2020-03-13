King Salman cites Arab Parliament for continuing defense of Arab issues and confronting extremism

RIYADH: King Salman received the speaker of the Arab Parliament, Dr. Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, on the occasion of his election as speaker for a second term.

During their meeting in Riyadh on Thursday, the king congratulated Al-Salami, wishing him further success in his work.

The king expressed his appreciation for the Arab Parliament and its continuing defense of Arab issues, stressing the importance of confronting extremism and terrorism, and anything that threatens the security and stability of Arab countries.

Al-Salami expressed his thanks and appreciation to the king and the crown prince for the Kingdom’s efforts to support the causes of Arab countries.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and State Minister Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

Al-Salami has been a member of the Arab Parliament since 2013, and a member of the Saudi Shoura Council since 2009.