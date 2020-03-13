You are here

Fighting for identity papers, Lankan nuns pursue gender equality

Sri Lankan Buddhist nuns train in Horana. Dekanduwala Bhikkhuni Centre
Updated 13 March 2020
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: News that Buddhist nuns have been denied identity documents in Sri Lanka made world headlines recently, exposing a complex reality that reflects unequal gender dynamics in monastic life.

“The media has distorted the whole issue,” Buddhist preacher Rajitha Viduransi told Arab News, referring to a December report by the BBC in which Bhikkunis, or Buddhist nuns, narrated the challenges that they face in obtaining their official identity.

For laymen and laywoman, Viduransi explained, national identity cards are issued by the Department for Registration of Persons. For Buddhist monks and nuns the documents are produced by the Department of Buddhist Affairs, which is directly under the prime minister, reflecting the special status the majority religion holds in Sri Lankan society.

Once they enter a Buddhist order, future monks or nuns have to renounce their national identity and will have their identification documents replaced by special cards that carry the name of a recognized prelate who ordained them. And that is where the problem starts.

Despite numbers of prominent Bhikkunis in the country, who have served for decades in monasteries, not a single one has the right to confer holy orders on novices, Viduransi said. While the Department of Buddhist Affairs is unable to issue the special identity cards without an ordinance, male clergy have been reluctant to authorize the service and lineage of Lankan nuns.

The lineage is special and started with that of monks in the third century BCE. According to tradition, the ordination lineages of both monks and nuns arrived on the island from India, with King Ashoka’s son, Mahinda, and daughter, Sanghamitta.

BACKGROUND

• Bhikkunis have been struggling to obtain the right to confer holy orders on novices.

• Male prelates are seen as blocking the re-establishment of female Buddhist orders.

Sri Lanka’s proud history of male and female monasticism was interrupted by famines in the 11th century. While male orders were later restored, the Bhikkuni lineage lapsed for centuries, to be revived only in the late 1990s, but not without male opposition, which is also manifested in hindrances to the ordinance, ultimately throwing their female counterparts into a catch-22 situation.

The nuns say that they cannot obtain identity cards like regular citizens, because special procedures are in place for them, and often they cannot complete the procedures, because their ordinance is rarely recognized by the chief clergy.  

Department of Buddhist Affairs director general, Sunandsa Kariyaperuma, confirmed to Arab News that for an identity card to be issued to a Bhikkuni, they need unanimous approval from the four prelates of the country’s main Buddhist orders. But the male clergy have been refusing to grant it.

According to Kolitha Thero, a deputy of Walukarama Temple in Colombo, the number of ordained Buddhist monks in Sri Lanka is about 40,000, while of nuns merely 4,000.

Senior nuns have been calling unsuccessfully for equality. They want to be able to ordain their novices too and face no discrimination in access to the basic right of having identity documents, without which no one can officially exist. 

Bhikkhuni Kusuma, who celebrated her 90th birthday in December, said: “I was working for the establishment of the Bhikkhuni order for maybe 20 years. There was a flourishing Bhikkhuni order in Sri Lanka for nearly 10 centuries and then the lineage died out.” 

“I wish that Bhikkhunis, not only in Sri Lanka but all over the world, could be educated, practicing, talking about the dharma (Buddhist cosmic order) and giving that knowledge to the world. Then, it will be a different world altogether,” she said.

LAHORE: Hundreds of thousands of Islamic worshippers gathered in eastern Pakistan this week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, ignoring government warnings that such events could propagate the disease.
Organizers late Thursday curtailed the annual Tablighi Ijtema congregation, which had drawn people from across the country, but cited rainy weather as the cause.
The early closure came after about 250,000 people had already congregated in camps near Lahore since Wednesday for the five-day festival.
“Most of the people have returned to their homes but still tens of thousands of people are here. They will return today,” one of the event’s organizers Ehsanullah, who goes by one name, said on Friday.
Pakistan has only recorded 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and no deaths, but officials have tested fewer than 500 potential cases in the country of about 215 million, where health care is frequently inadequate.
Many countries are advising against large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the highly communicable virus. Some nations — like France and Italy — have banned them altogether.
The federal government has yet to enforce nationwide measures to contain a possible outbreak, leaving provinces to act independently. Organizers of the Tablighi Ijtema were free to ignore government advice to postpone.
“The government asked us to cancel the gathering because of the coronavirus, but our elders and organizers decided that the gathering will proceed as planned,” Ehsanullah said.
The movement was founded by religious scholars more than five decades ago and focuses exclusively on preaching Islam.
It usually sees hundreds of camps and sub-camps set up on a dusty site outside Lahore to accommodate people from across Pakistan, giving the gathering a festival feel.
Schools in three of Pakistan’s four provinces are closed for March and authorities are conducting basic screenings of passengers arriving by air from overseas.
Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to meet with his national security team later Friday to discuss the global coronavirus crisis.

Iraqi-Egyptian musician Nadin Al-Khalidi: A voice for the voiceless

