Fuel, flour: Cubans turn to social media for basics

Claudia Santander administers WhatsApp groups that help people search for goods in Cuba’s markets and stores. (AP)
AP

  • Thousands are using the mobile Internet to grapple with shortages of goods
HAVANA: “Where to find it?” and “Whatever you want” and “What do you need?” These are the names of some of the social media groups catering to thousands of Cubans who are using the newly available mobile Internet to grapple with shortages of basic goods that are worsening under tougher US sanctions.

Armed with Internet access on cellphones that came into general use last year, Cubans are forming online chat groups to share tips about where to find dish detergent, chicken, diesel fuel and other scarce essentials. They do so on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Without the chat groups, people would have to “spend all day going around the city” looking for things that they need, said Claudia Santander, a graphic designer who administers a dozen WhatsApp groups at no charge.

Now, for example, someone can ask about a certain product — toilet paper or milk powder or soap — and another person on the chat might reply within minutes to say which store in Havana, the Cuban capital, is stocking it.

“I’ve been able to sort out” diaper and other purchases since joining several social media groups aimed at locating essential items, said Havana resident Laura Vela, who has a young child.

Some of the groups have waiting lists of people anxious to get the benefits of being a member. Whats- App limits group chat sizes to 256 people, while other platforms accept thousands.

Shopping through social media is easing life for many on the island, but it may be exacerbating inequality and making things harder for those without Internet connections. People get discounts on data if they pay with badly needed dollars through companies outside Cuba, meaning those without US currency are at a disadvantage.

“A lot of people can’t afford” to buy phone data or a good phone, said Lucía March, a writer. For those who can, she said, “the usefulness is obvious and it’s something that represents, above all, development and also helps open people’s minds a little.”

Cuba does not have classified ads in official newspapers. Some businesses offer sales on the Internet, but the social media groups help people grapple almost in real time with constant challenges.

Cooking oil might vanish from shelves, but then it returns and there is no flour. One day there is no butter and the next there is no cheese. Many people, particularly those not getting information from a social media network, can spend hours fruitlessly searching for household items.

Cubans have been used to struggling for the basics since the collapse of their benefactors in the Soviet Union decades ago, but the situation deteriorated in 2019 after US President Donald Trump escalated sanctions. The economic woes of Venezuela, a key provider of oil to Cuba, has also hurt the Caribbean country. As a result, there have often been long lines at shops as well as rationing of products. 

Cuba began to provide data for cellphones in December 2018, and now has more than 3 million lines in service.

It costs the equivalent of $5 for 400MB and $20 for 2.5GB, although more discounts have become available. Average monthly salaries are between $20 and $50, although many people receive remittances from relatives abroad.

Topics: cuba US sanctions social media

Gulf stocks fall on oil, virus woes

  • Gulf stocks fell on Thursday and oil followed suit, capping a tumultuous week on global markets that have have been rocked by the spread of the coronavirus and the collapse of oil production cuts by the OPEC+ group. US stocks halted trading for 15 minute
LONDON: Gulf stocks fell on Thursday and oil followed suit, capping a tumultuous week on global markets that have have been rocked by the spread of the coronavirus and the collapse of oil production cuts by the OPEC+ group.

US stocks halted trading for 15 minutes, as the benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 7 percent, triggering an automatic cutout shortly after the opening bell, for the second time this week.

Earlier, Dubai shares fell 8 percent with Abu Dhabi losing 7.4 percent and Qatar finishing 4.5 percent lower. Saudi stocks retreated by 3 percent with Saudi Aramco shares about 2.4 percent lower. All seven Gulf exchanges ended the week with heavy losses.

The stock market rout coincided with more upheaval in the oil market with Brent crude trading below $34 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate around $31 a barrel. Global markets have been in retreat this week as OPEC failed to reach consensus with non-OPEC producers led by Russia on more oil production cuts to help support prices that had already been hammered by the economic slowdown caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

Oil prices fell more than 5 percent on Thursday as an unexpected move by US President Donald Trump to restrict travel from Europe further rattled confidence.

The oil market was reacting to the impact on jet fuel demand and expectations for business activity and economic growth, said Bjoernar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at energy consultant Rystad. “It leads to further loss of confidence in governments’ handling of the fallout and increases uncertainty about the extent of the virus impact on the overall economy, reflected in sharp falls in risk assets across the board this morning.”

The price of oil has fallen by about half from its January high.

The US Energy Information Administration and OPEC have slashed their forecasts for oil demand due to the coronavirus.

Topics: China Coronavirus

