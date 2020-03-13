‘Evidence of fraud’ at troubled UAE-based hospitals group NMC

You are here

NMC Health has identified it has an additional $2.7 billion of debt. (Reuters)
Frank Kane

  • Advisers to the group said that they had uncovered signs of “suspected fraudulent behavior” at the company
DUBAI: Fraud has been alleged for the first time at NMC Health, the troubled UAE-based hospitals group.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, where NMC shares are listed, advisers to the group said that they had uncovered signs of “suspected fraudulent behavior” at the company.

Although financial irregularities have been alleged at NMC since American activist investor Muddy Waters attacked it in a report last December, fraud — a criminal offense in the UAE and UK — had not so far been alleged. The company’s advisers — US investment bank Moelis & Co, accountants PWC and lawyers Allen & Overy — have referred their evidence to the authorities in the UAE and UK.

NMC affairs are being probed by a special review committee set up under former FBI boss Louis Freeh.

Its statement said: “The review advisers have informed the committee that they have uncovered evidence leading to suspected fraudulent behavior in relation to some elements of NMC’s previous financial activities . . . NMC is fully committed to investigating these activities and has notified the relevant authorities in the UK and UAE to determine what action they also consider to be appropriate.” 

NMC is the biggest health care provider in the UAE and has operations in 18 other countries, including Saudi Arabia where it runs hospitals in Jeddah and Al- khobar. Last year it signed a joint venture with Saudi authorities to develop medical facilities there.

“Whilst these various investigations are ongoing, NMC remains fully focused on the provision of its health care services in all communities in which it operates, and on its business performance, as well as safeguarding its operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries,” the statement to the LSE added.

NMC was founded by Indian entrepreneur BR Shetty in the 1970s and was run by him and two Emirati businessmen — Khaleefa Butti Omair Al-Muhairi and Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al-Qebaisi — after it was floated on the LSE in 2012. Shetty resigned executive roles in 2017.

Topics: NMC Health

Fuel, flour: Cubans turn to social media for basics

  • Thousands are using the mobile Internet to grapple with shortages of goods
HAVANA: “Where to find it?” and “Whatever you want” and “What do you need?” These are the names of some of the social media groups catering to thousands of Cubans who are using the newly available mobile Internet to grapple with shortages of basic goods that are worsening under tougher US sanctions.

Armed with Internet access on cellphones that came into general use last year, Cubans are forming online chat groups to share tips about where to find dish detergent, chicken, diesel fuel and other scarce essentials. They do so on WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Without the chat groups, people would have to “spend all day going around the city” looking for things that they need, said Claudia Santander, a graphic designer who administers a dozen WhatsApp groups at no charge.

Now, for example, someone can ask about a certain product — toilet paper or milk powder or soap — and another person on the chat might reply within minutes to say which store in Havana, the Cuban capital, is stocking it.

“I’ve been able to sort out” diaper and other purchases since joining several social media groups aimed at locating essential items, said Havana resident Laura Vela, who has a young child.

Some of the groups have waiting lists of people anxious to get the benefits of being a member. Whats- App limits group chat sizes to 256 people, while other platforms accept thousands.

Shopping through social media is easing life for many on the island, but it may be exacerbating inequality and making things harder for those without Internet connections. People get discounts on data if they pay with badly needed dollars through companies outside Cuba, meaning those without US currency are at a disadvantage.

“A lot of people can’t afford” to buy phone data or a good phone, said Lucía March, a writer. For those who can, she said, “the usefulness is obvious and it’s something that represents, above all, development and also helps open people’s minds a little.”

Cuba does not have classified ads in official newspapers. Some businesses offer sales on the Internet, but the social media groups help people grapple almost in real time with constant challenges.

Cooking oil might vanish from shelves, but then it returns and there is no flour. One day there is no butter and the next there is no cheese. Many people, particularly those not getting information from a social media network, can spend hours fruitlessly searching for household items.

Cubans have been used to struggling for the basics since the collapse of their benefactors in the Soviet Union decades ago, but the situation deteriorated in 2019 after US President Donald Trump escalated sanctions. The economic woes of Venezuela, a key provider of oil to Cuba, has also hurt the Caribbean country. As a result, there have often been long lines at shops as well as rationing of products. 

Cuba began to provide data for cellphones in December 2018, and now has more than 3 million lines in service.

It costs the equivalent of $5 for 400MB and $20 for 2.5GB, although more discounts have become available. Average monthly salaries are between $20 and $50, although many people receive remittances from relatives abroad.

Topics: cuba US sanctions social media

