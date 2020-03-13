You are here

Saudi reconstruction program launches water project in Yemen

Water tankers being delivered by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) to remote provinces in Yemen. (SDRPY photo)
Updated 13 March 2020
SPA

AL-MAHRAH, Yemen: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has inaugurated a water resource-management project in Al-Mahrah governorate.

The SDRPY was established to work alongside the Yemeni government to devise and implement development projects in all areas affecting the daily lives of the Yemeni people, to facilitate recovery, create job opportunities, provide basic services and support the economy.

The goal of its latest project is to provide water to around 30,000 people in the governorate and a number of directorates in Yemen.

Abdullah Suleiman, director of the SDRPY's office in Al-Mahrah, said that the project “reflects the continuous support provided by the government of King Salman for the brotherly people of Yemen in order to support vital sectors in Yemen.”

A technical research team from SDRPY has also visited printing presses in Aden governorate, in order to establish the best ways to ensure that educational material for schools can be provided and raise the production capacity of the presses.

 

Saudi project clears 148,427 mines planted by Houthis in Yemen

Updated 13 March 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (MASAM) in Yemen dismantled 14 anti-personnel mines, 310 anti-tank mines, two explosive devices and 2,637 unexploded ordnance — totaling 2,963 mines — during the first week of March.

A total of 148,427 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iranian-backed Houthi militias in Yemen over the past three years, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

MASAM aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely. Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into anti-personnel explosives to intimidate and terrorize civilians.

The vast number of land mines continues to pose a threat to Yemeni people.

