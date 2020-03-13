Saudi reconstruction program launches water project in Yemen

AL-MAHRAH, Yemen: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has inaugurated a water resource-management project in Al-Mahrah governorate.

The SDRPY was established to work alongside the Yemeni government to devise and implement development projects in all areas affecting the daily lives of the Yemeni people, to facilitate recovery, create job opportunities, provide basic services and support the economy.

The goal of its latest project is to provide water to around 30,000 people in the governorate and a number of directorates in Yemen.

Abdullah Suleiman, director of the SDRPY's office in Al-Mahrah, said that the project “reflects the continuous support provided by the government of King Salman for the brotherly people of Yemen in order to support vital sectors in Yemen.”

A technical research team from SDRPY has also visited printing presses in Aden governorate, in order to establish the best ways to ensure that educational material for schools can be provided and raise the production capacity of the presses.