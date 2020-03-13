Australia, Singapore further restrict travel as coronavirus spreads

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE: Australia and Singapore have further restricted travel movement as the coronavirus continues to spread globally.
Australia’s premier on Friday warned citizens the coronavirus pandemic is now so widespread that they should reconsider all foreign travel, as the government moved to halt events of more than 500 people.
“We now advise all Australians to reconsider your need to travel overseas at this time, regardless of your destination, age or health,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, stepping up measures to slow the spread of the disease.
Singapore meanwhile will deny from Monday entry or transit to visitors who have been in Italy, France, Spain or Germany in the last 14 days, as part of measures to control the fast-spreading coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday.
The southeast Asian travel hub, which also advised against non-essential travel to the four countries, will immediately halt docking by cruise ships, it added.
Singapore has a similar ban in place for travelers from Iran, South Korea and China, where the virus first surfaced late last year.
