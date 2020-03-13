You are here

  • Home
  • Stocks surge on Trump's new coronavirus measures - Dow up 1,985 points

Stocks surge on Trump's new coronavirus measures - Dow up 1,985 points

Stocks surged, recouping much of a historic plunge thanks to the ongoing coronavirus, after President Donald Trump announced new measures to fight the virus on Friday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9wudu

Updated 14 March 2020
AP

Stocks surge on Trump's new coronavirus measures - Dow up 1,985 points

  • Stocks doubled their gains in the last half-hour of trading as Trump spoke
Updated 14 March 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Wall Street roared back Friday to conclude a bruising week on a more upbeat note as US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged late in the day, finishing with a gain nearly 2,000 points or 9.4 percent to end the week at 23,185.62, recovering most of Thursday's losses.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 9.3 percent to 2,711.02, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 9.4 percent to close at 7,874.88.

Stocks were in positive territory all day, but dramatically added to gains in the last 30 minutes during a White House announcement.

Accompanied by health care and retail executives, Trump announced plans to radically increase testing for the virus as the US tries to control a public health crisis that largely shut down the economy in China and Italy.

Trump also announced plans to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a US emergency stockpile, and to waive interest rates on student loans, while accessing $50 billion to address the crisis.

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, said Trump's announcement met expectations as far as laying out a health care response to the crisis.

"It's the first time we've heard any details that have been elucidated as far as concrete steps," Hogan said.

The measures come on the heels of emergency steps by the Federal Reserve to boost market liquidity and cut interest rates.

Markets are also anticipating a US fiscal response to the crisis, although Trump and congressional Democrats have not reached agreement on that.

Wall Street's recovery came after major US indices Thursday suffered their worst session since 1987 on recession fears as numerous major sporting and entertainment events were canceled as much of the United States hunkers down.

All 30 members of the Dow advanced Friday. The biggest gainers were American Express, Intel and JPMorgan Chase, each of which gained nearly 20 percent.

Other beaten-down stocks that rose included Delta Air Lines, up 13.8 percent, cruise company Carnival, up 17.4 percent and Halliburton, up 11.4 percent.

Topics: business economy stocks shares coronavirus China Coronavirus Dow Jones

Related

Business & Economy
Coronavirus hammers travel, tourism stocks in Hong Kong
Business & Economy
Virus fears push stocks to 2-week low

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, gears up for global stage

Updated 14 March 2020
Reuters

Zhang Yiming, founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, gears up for global stage

  • Owner of wildly successful app plans fresh initiatives such as education
Updated 14 March 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: The founder of China’s ByteDance, owner of the wildly successful TikTok app, has for years aspired to make ByteDance the first Chinese firm to rival US internet giants on the global stage. On Thursday Zhang Yiming made a key move to achieve that.

Creating new leadership positions for ByteDance’s China business, Zhang said in a letter to employees he would now focus on global expansion and fresh initiatives such as education.

In a recent, exclusive interview with Reuters, Zhang spoke expansively of his vision of ByteDance as a fully global company in the image of Google and Facebook, even as it faces a national security review by the US government over TikTok’s data practices. Some US government agencies have banned employees from using TikTok over data security concerns.

“There are a lot of misunderstandings out there,” Zhang said from a hotel room in New York, where he spoke to Reuters via video call using ByteDance’s work productivity app Lark. 

“We are more localized in different markets than people think.”

TikTok has taken the social media world by storm, especially in the US, vaulting ByteDance to a valuation that sources have told Reuters is close to $100 billion in the secondary market.

That was not just down to luck, say those who know him.

As early as 2013, when the company was just a year old and barely made any revenue, Zhang started planning its global expansion, according to Joan Wang, an early investor in ByteDance and managing director of SIG China.

Zhang told Wang over numerous meetings and phone calls he believed his AI-based recommendation algorithms used in its Chinese-language news aggregator Jinri Toutiao, could be expanded to different languages and content formats.

“The resources at the time seemed far from enough for achieving his global goals,” Wang said.

Chasing global success

TikTok is in talks with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) about measures to allow it to avoid divesting the Musical.ly assets it acquired and were later integrated into TikTok, sources have said. 

The CFIUS review came amid rising US-China tensions and US concerns about how user data would be handled.

ByteDance has also been working to separate TikTok from many of its Chinese businesses, seeking to provide CFIUS with assurances, Reuters has reported.

“I am not directly involved in this situation,” Zhang said, when asked about how talks with CFIUS were going. 

He said overall he was “optimistic” about the company’s interactions with the US government.

Zhang declined to comment on whether CFIUS was satisfied with TikTok’s current handling of data.

Earlier this week, the company announced it had set up a “transparency center” in Los Angeles to show regulators and the public how it manages data and content on the platform.

One major ByteDance investor said some backers had suggested a spin-off of TikTok last year, but the company didn’t consider that option. 

Sources familiar with the company also told said that Zhang retains voting control of the firm, which has raised billions of dollars from prominent investors including SoftBank Group Corp, KKR & Co. Inc. and Sequoia Capital China.

ByteDance declined to comment.

His intensified pursuit of global success comes amid rising censorship risks in China after the government in 2018 shut down one of ByteDance’s top products, a joke app, for “lowbrow and vulgar” content.

Zhang said he spent two-thirds of his time outside China last year and likes to indulge in London’s West End musicals and museums. He plans to spend even more time abroad this year as part of an effort to “understand more context.”

IPO plans unclear

Zhang has consciously borrowed strategies from US internet giants including Alphabet Inc.’s Google — ByteDance’s offices in Beijing are decorated with posters including a cover of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s book, “How Google Works.”

He delivers town hall speeches every two months to talk about his bi-monthly goals, a conscious nod to Google’s open work culture. 

He also eschews Chinese convention and tells employees not to call him “boss” or “CEO.”

And Zhang insists the company’s product development is already global. A new Indian social media app called Helo is an example of a product ByteDance has designed from the ground up for a local market. 

“We believe the short-term digital advertising market in India is small, but the growth potential is large,” he said.

Lark, the workplace productivity app, was also optimized for a global roll-out. Zhang discarded an initial plan to start with a focus on China and insisted it be targeted at the US, Europe and Japan from the beginning, a company source said.

But there are some signs that political pressure in the US is altering plans: Lark is shifting its focus from making a big push in the US to markets including Japan and Europe, sources said. A ByteDance spokesman said Japan, Singapore and India are its primary markets.

The Chinese version of Lark, called Feishu, has recently gained much momentum as the coronavirus outbreak has created a surge in demand for work-from-home tools.

ByteDance in 2018 began early-stage preparations for an overseas float to offset political uncertainties at home. 

Late last year the company held discussions with Chinese securities regulators about a possible domestic listing, sources said, although it still prefers New York or Hong Kong.

“Currently the IPO is not pressing and we don’t have any imminent plans,” Zhang said. 

“But internally we are making preparations as if we’re working on an IPO.”

Topics: TikTok

Related

Media
TikTok steps up transparency efforts after privacy concerns in United States
Lifestyle
Rihanna opens hub for TikTok creators 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to suspend international flights
New Zealand cancels mosque shooting memorial over virus fear
Trump says he’s likely to be tested after repeat exposure
Premier League, Champions League call off matches
Pakistan Super League to end 4 days ahead of schedule after 10 foreign players withdraw

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.