IATA: More airlines could collapse if coronavirus crisis lasts 2-3 months

Alexandre de Juniac, director general and CEO of the International Air Transport Association, attends an interview in Geneva with Reuters on  the consequences of the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. (Reuters)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 20 sec ago

Reuters

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: If the coronavirus crisis lasts another two or three months, it could force carriers to collapse and spark more consolidation in the beleaguered airline industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief said.

Alexandre de Juniac, in an interview at IATA headquarters, said revenue losses would be “probably above” $113 billion that it estimated a week ago, before the Trump administration’s announcement of US travel curbs on much of continental Europe.

“We are asking all the governments who have put restrictions — and the US government particularly — to review the decision permanently to see whether they can alleviate or waive that decision — the sooner the better,” de Juniac said.

IATA called on Thursday for governments to consider extending credit lines, reducing infrastructure costs and cutting taxes for cash-strapped airlines. Carriers serving Germany, France and Italy are most at risk.

De Juniac, asked whether he feared that other carriers would follow Britain’s Flybe, which went under last week, said that it would “depend on the intensity and the duration of the crisis.”

“If the drop is as significant, as deep, as we are seeing now, and if it lasts for more than two or three months, we will see some difficulties among airlines,” he said.

“Some of them will probably have financial difficulty, it will probably lead to a further consolidation,” added de Juniac, a former Air France-KLM group chief executive.

Financial shock 

The fallout from the coronavirus spread across the Pacific on Friday, with Australian travel firms issuing profit warnings and Japanese carriers cutting capacity, while US airlines rushed to cut flights to Europe in the wake of new travel restrictions.

“Apparently the financial shock on the different markets has been in general for all industries, the airlines particularly,” de Juniac said.

“So it is just a signal that everybody is aware of the importance and the enormous order of magnitude of this crisis on our industry. But not only on us, unfortunately.”

IATA, whose 290 member airlines in 120 countries account for 82 percent of the world’s air traffic, has asked governments to waive the “slot rule” which obliges carriers to use a slot for 80 percent of a season, or lose it, he said.

“We are asking to waive that rule until the end of the summer season worldwide,” de Juniac said.

It has urged regulators to relax a rule that flights cannot be canceled less than two weeks ahead of scheduled departure, and sought a reduction for overflight fees, he added.

“We are asking governments to reduce our charges either by reducing the airport charges, for instance the parking fees.” 

“Because all our aircrafts are parked, empty on the tarmac. So we ask for a reduction in parking fees,” de Juniac said. 

Central banks flash cash as market panic drives liquidity squeeze

Updated 14 March 2020
Reuters

Central banks flash cash as market panic drives liquidity squeeze

Updated 14 March 2020

Reuters

Updated 14 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Central banks worldwide acted to shore up money markets after cratering share prices drove a rush for cash, hitting many regional currencies and threatening a surge in short-term borrowing costs.

In China, which bore the brunt of the economic fallout from the coronavirus in the first few months of 2020, authorities late on Friday cut banks’ reserve requirements for the second time this year.

With most developed economies now also moving into partial shutdowns as the epidemic tightens its global grip, Norway and Sweden announced far-reaching stimulus packages as European trading got under way.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, meanwhile, drew fire for not doing more after the ECB announced relatively modest measures on Thursday, when the Federal Reserve injected half a trillion dollars into the US banking system.

“We should see more action from central banks because what we need here is a short-term liquidity bridge,” said Mohammed Apabhai, head of Asian trading strategy for Citigroup. 

“The issue is that if we don’t see that, then this situation risks becoming a more systemic problem.”

Early on Friday, Japan’s central bank pledged to release cash into the markets by buying 200 billion yen ($1.90 billion) of five- to 10-year government bonds and injecting a further 1.5 trillion yen in
two-week loans.

Sources said that Japanese government and central bank officials were more seriously weighing the risk of cancelation of the Olympic Games, scheduled for Tokyo in July, when making economic projections for this year.

China’s central bank said it was cutting target-compliant banks’ reserve requirement ratios (RRR) by 50-100 basis points, releasing 550 billion yuan ($79 billion) to shore up the economy.

Norway’s central bank joined the growing list of monetary authorities that have slashed borrowing costs in recent days with an unexpected half-point cut in its key policy rate. It also offered the first in a series of emergency three-month loans to the banking industry.

Sweden’s central bank said it would lend up to 500 billion Swedish crowns ($51 billion) to local firms via banks to ensure they had access to credit.

Some companies have begun hoarding cash and accessing credit lines as they look to balance the need to pay wages and overheads as their income is hit by the
drop in everyday activity.

Air France KLM, like other major airlines heavily exposed to global flight restrictions imposed to try to limit the coronavirus’s spread, said it had drawn down on 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) worth of its revolving credit facility to help its financial position.

The succession of central bank moves came after the US Federal Reserve on Thursday surprised markets by injecting $500 billion into the financial system, and pledged to add $1 trillion more.

That unscheduled offer of effectively unlimited dollars came as US stocks plunged nearly 10 percent in their biggest one-day losses since the 1987 market crash and marked an attempt to avoid the credit market paralysis that occurred during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Heartened by the Fed’s cash bonanza, European stock markets on Friday clawed their way tentatively back from their worst day ever while the dollar posted broad gains and US stock index futures jumped.

But world stocks remained on course for their worst week since the financial crisis, and deep-seated concerns about Italy — the epicenter of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak — extended losses for its government bonds after their worst day in nine years.

In a foretaste of what may be to come for other countries at the sharp end of the epidemic, China’s exports contracted sharply in January and February amid massive disruptions to business operations and supply chains, data showed.

The European Central Bank gave support on Thursday by offering banks loans with rates as low as minus 0.75 percent, below the ECB’s minus 0.5 percent deposit rate, and promised to increase bond purchases.

However, it did not cut benchmark interest rates as many investors had expected, and President Lagarde faced criticism for saying it was not the central bank’s job to help virus-stricken eurozone countries struggling in the debt markets.

In Tokyo, sources familiar with the Bank of Japan’s thinking said it might take further action next week by topping up purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds.

Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo, said such moves were a possibility. 

“But this only benefits large companies. Something else is needed to direct support to small firms,” Sera added

Earlier in Asia, Indonesia’s central bank bought 6 trillion rupiah ($405 million) in government bonds in an auction, after Australia’s central bank injected A$8.8 billion ($5.52 billion), an unusually large sum, into its financial system.

In South Korea, like Italy on the frontline of the outbreak, the Finance Ministry agreed to cooperate with its central bank, following speculation that an emergency rate cut could be on the cards.

