‘Mulan’ star stuns in Elie Saab gown yet again

The actress attended the London premiere of the film in Leicester Square wearing Elie Saab. (Instagram)
Updated 14 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after “Mulan” lead star Liu Yifei stunned in an Elie Saab princess gown at the global premiere of Disney’s latest live-action remake in Los Angeles last week, the Chinese actress delivered yet another head-turning style moment wearing the Lebanese couturier. 

This weekend, Yifei attended the London premiere of the film in Leicester Square wearing a sheer, corseted black gown by Elie Saab. The fairytale-worthy dress featured a deep v-line neckline with a frilled collar and a petticoat skirt with floral print details.




Liu Yifei attended the London premiere of the film in Leicester Square wearing a sheer, corseted black gown by Elie Saab. (Getty)

 It was announced after the premiere that Disney has decided to push back the release date of “Mulan” amid coronavirus concerns.

The film was scheduled for release on March 27 and a new release date has not yet been set, according to entertainment news website Deadline.

