Abe vows ‘unprecedented steps’ to protect economy

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wipes his face as he answers a question during his press conference in Tokyo on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Abe vows ‘unprecedented steps’ to protect economy

  • Japan to act if needed in line with G7 and G20, says prime minister
TOKYO: Japan will aim to spearhead cooperation among major nations around the world to support a weakening global economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, warning that policy coordination was critical to fight “disruptions” in world financial markets.
The remarks on Saturday came after the White House said President Donald Trump will hold a videoconference on the coronavirus with G7 leaders early
next week.
Abe also said Japan will consider various options, including a proposal by ruling party lawmakers to temporarily cut the country’s sales tax rate, to support an economy suffering “quite a big blow” from the coronavirus outbreak.
“The near-term focus is on containing the virus. After that, we need to put Japan’s economy back on a solid footing. We will take bold, unprecedented steps to achieve this,” he told a news conference.
As fears of the epidemic jolts markets, Japan will aim to lead the debate on global coordination, including on economic policy, using frameworks such as the Group of Seven and Group of 20, Abe said.
“The impact of the coronavirus (on the global economy) has been enormous and markets are suffering disruptions,” he said.
“The government will closely coordinate with other countries as well as with the Bank of Japan. If necessary, we’ll respond appropriately in line with agreements made by the G7 and G20.”
While the G7 and G20 nations have pledged to take all necessary steps to fend off the shock to their economies from the virus, that has done little to prevent asset prices from crumbling last week on fears the epidemic could trigger a global recession.



Shinzo Abe, Prime minister of Japan

Abe also said Japan is still preparing to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games given the global coronavirus outbreak.

Tax cuts eyes
Abe’s remarks underscore the concern among policymakers over the growing risk of recession in Japan, as travel bans and event cancelations cool consumption.
The government is already working on a huge-scale fiscal spending package, while the Bank of Japan is expected to take additional monetary easing steps to ease the economic strain from the virus.
Abe has instructed his close aide and ruling party heavyweight Akira Amari to consider tax cuts to help the economy, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.
Amari, head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s tax panel, said he discussed with Abe “various options on budget and tax measures” to underpin growth, the newspaper said.
Tax cuts have long been ruled out as among measures to prop up economic growth due to the need for Japan to rein in its public debt which, at twice the size of its economy, is the largest among major economies.
The government so far has brushed aside calls from some lawmakers to cut Japan’s sales tax, which was raised to 10 percent from 8 percent last October.
Finance Minister Taro Aso last week said his ministry will not oppose tax cuts as part of measures to support the economy, but did not elaborate on what kind of levy could be reduced.

Topics: G20

Countries take steps to fight widening coronavirus pandemic

People wearing face masks walk along Oxford Street in London on Saturday. The steps being implemented globally increasingly mirror those taken by China. (AP)
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
AP

Countries take steps to fight widening coronavirus pandemic

  • Virus gaining steam in Africa
  • Spread slows dramatically in China, say health authorities
Updated 14 min 48 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: As the rest of the world mobilized to fight the widening coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, China continued to ease up lockdown measures in its hardest-hit region, where the number of new cases has dwindled.

The virus that first emerged in central China late last year has in recent weeks spread exponentially in the Middle East, Europe and North America, leading President Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency for the US on Friday.
With hopes of quick containment dashed, dozens of countries have imposed increasingly severe measures over the past couple of days — shutting borders, closing school for tens of millions of children and ordering tens of thousands of businesses to close their doors — to try to face down the disease.
New Zealand announced on Saturday that all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days, with few exceptions.
The steps being implemented globally increasingly mirror those taken by China, which in January made the unprecedented decision to halt outbound transportation from cities with a combined population of more than 60 million people, starting with the epicenter of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei.
The spread of COVID-19 in the country has slowed dramatically, according to China’s National Health Commission. Whereas the commission reported thousands of new cases daily only one month prior, it said on Saturday that there were 13 new deaths and just 11 new cases, including people who recently arrived in China from other affected countries like Italy. More than 65,000 people have recovered from the disease in China.
The waning outbreak in China stands in contrast with an escalating number of infections elsewhere.
In the US, which reported its 50th death from the outbreak on Friday, Trump said the new emergency decree will open up $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis. The president said the decree also gave the secretary of health and human services emergency powers to waive federal regulations to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 65,000 people have recovered from the disease in China.

• Infection cases topped 1,700 across the US.

• New infections in Italy soared on Friday by more than 2,500.

• New infections also rose sharply in Spain.

• Rwanda confirmed its first case on Saturday.

Drug company executives vowed to work together and with the government to quickly expand the country’s coronavirus testing capabilities, which are far behind those in many countries. “We will defeat this threat,” Trump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”
Cases topped 1,700 across the US, where thousands of schools have been closed, concerts and sporting events canceled and even Broadway theaters shut down. Trump has halted his trademark political rallies, following the lead of Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
New Zealand’s new measures, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, go into effect on Monday. The only countries exempt from the restrictions are a handful of Pacific islands that have not yet had any cases of COVID-19.
New Zealand has had only six confirmed cases of the illness. All of those have been connected with international travelers and there have been no signs yet of any local outbreaks. The head of the World Health Organization said Europe was now the “epicenter of the pandemic.”
Reflecting that reality, the government of the Czech Republic made a middle of the night announcement ordering retail businesses including shopping malls to close as of Saturday morning.
New infections in Italy soared on Friday by more than 2,500 and virus-related deaths made their biggest single-day jump there, increasing by 250. In the three weeks since the country identified its first virus cluster, Italy has reached a total of 17,600 confirmed cases — the largest outbreak after China — with 1,266 deaths. The government has ordered an unprecedented lockdown, ordering businesses to close and restricting people’s movement.
Mayors of many Italian cities, including Rome and Milan, decided to close public playgrounds and parks. Under a government decree issued earlier in the week, people had been allowed in parks as long as they kept at least a distance of 1 meter between each other. But not everyone followed the rules.
New infections also rose sharply in Spain, and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown on Friday that echoed Italy’s. In Madrid, which has around half the country’s more than 4,000 infections, the government was pooling intensive care units and considering offers by hotel chains to transform rooms into sick wards. Residents in Madrid and northeast Catalonia awoke on Saturday to shuttered bars and restaurants and other nonessential commercial outlets as ordered by regional authorities.
In just 24 hours, France saw an additional 800 cases to reach more than 3,600 by Friday; Britain went from 590 to 798 and New York state jumped 30 percent, hitting 421.
The virus is also gaining steam in Africa. Rwanda confirmed its first case on Saturday. The spreading pandemic showed that power and influence offer no protection. Among those testing positive were the Canadian prime minister’s wife, a top aide to Iran’s supreme leader, Miami’s mayor, a Brazilian official who met with Trump, and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with the US attorney general and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.
Pressed by reporters, Trump, who also met with the Brazilian official, said he will “most likely" be tested for the virus “fairly soon,” reversing an earlier White House statement.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19

