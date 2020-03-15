British-Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in ‘global’ magazine campaign

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her first Vogue US magazine cover, which is based on the theme of diversity in the fashion industry.
“For our April issue, Vogue editors-in-chief nominated models from around the world — every one of them with stories and perspectives as compelling as their look — to celebrate today’s truly global runway,” the magazine posted on Instagram.
I’m super excited to share my American Vogue April Cover! I feel very lucky to share it alongside friends and woman who inspire me. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and made this happen. #voguebeautywithoutborders By @tylersphotos #camillanickerson @hannah_murray1 @jimmypaulhair @nnadibynature
The 20-year-old runway star, who has walked the catwalk for the likes of Chanel and Alexander McQueen, was photographed by Tyler Mitchell for the cover, which is part of a series of 12 that features models with mixed backgrounds
