Naomi Campbell posts video on coronavirus safety measures

Naomi Campbell wore a full hazmat suit and googles. Instagram
Arab News

DUBAI: As promised in a widely-reported on Instagram post last week, British supermodel Naomi Campbell has taken to her YouTube channel with a thorough rundown of how she prepares for flights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The model took to Instagram last week with a photograph of herself wearing a head-to-toe hazmat suit, face mask and goggles before boarding a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

Then, on Friday, she shared the details of her look in a YouTube video, saying “I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight, but I am.”

She then dresses in the hazmat suit and finishes it all off with a brown Burberry cape.

“I’m not doing this for laughs… this is how I feel comfortable travelling,” she added in the video.

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in ‘global’ magazine campaign

Part-Moroccan model Nora Attal just landed her first American Vogue cover. (File/AFP)
Arab News

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal stars in ‘global’ magazine campaign

DUBAI: British-Moroccan model Nora Attal took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate her first Vogue US magazine cover, which is based on the theme of diversity in the fashion industry.

“For our April issue, Vogue editors-in-chief nominated models from around the world — every one of them with stories and perspectives as compelling as their look — to celebrate today’s truly global runway,” the magazine posted on Instagram.

The 20-year-old runway star, who has walked the catwalk for the likes of Chanel and Alexander McQueen, was photographed by Tyler Mitchell for the cover, which is part of a series of 12 that features models with mixed backgrounds

“I’m super excited to share my American Vogue April Cover! I feel very lucky to share it alongside friends and woman who inspire me,” Attal posted on Instagram.

