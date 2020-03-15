Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption commission announces investigation results

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Anti-Corruption Commission announced on Sunday the results of more than dozens of investigations .

The commission revealed “a number of disciplinary and criminal cases” after it conducted investigations with 219 employees “as a result of breaching public duties,” the commission said in a statement reported by SPA.

It said it has carried out “criminal investigation procedures” during which it heard the statements of 674 individuals, 298 of them were arrested over accusations of of financial and administrative corruption, including bribery, embezzlement and waste of public funds.

The total sum of misused funds amounted to SR379 million, and the cases will be referred to the relevant court.

Among the suspects involved in bribery and money laundering are eight army officers, one of whom is a major general, and retired officers who misused their government contracts at the Ministry of Defense to committing financial crimes.

Another 21, including two women and three residents, were involved in financial and administrative corruption crimes through the exploitation of contracts in the General Directorate of Health Affairs in the Eastern Region.

Some 15 people including a brigadier and brigadier general exploited theirs jobs in using bribery in one of the sectors of the interior ministry.